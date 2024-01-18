Daniel Craig Net Worth And Salary

Daniel Craig, the accomplished English actor renowned for his iconic portrayal of James Bond, commands a net worth of $160 million. His journey from relative obscurity to international acclaim, particularly as the suave and enigmatic Bond, has significantly contributed to his financial success.

Early Life

Born on March 2, 1968, in Chester, England, Daniel Wroughton Craig’s journey into the world of acting commenced with early experiences in school plays. After attending the National Youth Theatre, he ventured to London, financing his training by working part-time in restaurants. Graduating from the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in 1991, Craig embarked on his acting career.

1990s

Daniel Craig’s breakthrough arrived in 1996 with the BBC drama “Our Friends in the North.” This pivotal role propelled him into the spotlight, setting the stage for a prolific career. His diverse projects during the late 1990s, including “Elizabeth” (1998) and “The Trench” (1999), showcased his acting versatility.

James Bond

In 2005, Craig was approached to portray James Bond, initially met with skepticism. However, his portrayal in “Casino Royale” (2006) transformed him into a global sex symbol and cemented his status as an A-list actor.

The subsequent Bond films, including “Skyfall” (2012) and “Spectre” (2015), further solidified his place in cinematic history.

Daniel Craig Movies Salaries

Daniel Craig’s earnings from the James Bond franchise are noteworthy. The salary breakdown for his Bond films is as follows:

Casino Royale: $3.2 million

Quantum of Solace: $7.2 million

Skyfall: $20 million base ($17 million base, $3 million bonuses)

Spectre: $30 million ($25 million base)

No Time To Die: $25 million (base)

The total accumulates to $85.4 million.

Theatre Engagements

Craig’s filmography extends beyond Bond, encompassing projects like “Defiance” (2008), “Knives Out” (2019), and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” (2022). His involvement in theatre productions, including Broadway performances, reflects his commitment to diverse artistic endeavors.

Personal Life

Daniel Craig’s personal life includes marriages to Fiona Loudon (1992-1994) and Rachel Weisz (since 2011). Notably, he obtained American citizenship in 2019 and received the Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) in the New Year Honours for his contributions to film and theatre in 2022.

Daniel Craig Net Worth

Daniel Craig net worth of $180 million mirrors the culmination of a stellar acting career, with James Bond as its centerpiece.