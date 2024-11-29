Danish Man Found Dead in House After Starvation in Kilimani

A Danish national starved to death in his house in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

The family and friends of Kim Nissen Petersen, 62 said he had also suffered a heart failure.

He then refused to eat or seek medical attention for days before he was found dead on November 26 at his apartment.

Police were alerted of the incident and visited the scene for the body, which was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The family of the deceased was informed through the Danish embassy in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the discovery of a body at the River Mathare at Kiamaiko Bridge on November 26.

The body of an unknown man was found floating on the water and had been blocked by trash.

The body was retrieved from the water by local divers and on close observation, it had bruises suspected to have been occasioned by abrasion.

Police said the body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other investigations.

Along Mombasa Road in Nairobi, the body of Johnston Kioko Muasya, 43 who was a casual laborer was found by pedestrians.

Police said the body had a head back injury, which was bleeding and the right hand had bruises on the fingers.

It was established that the deceased was cutting a tree that fell on him.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further investigations.

In Dandora, Nairobi, a man aged 21 was found dead on a footpath.

The body of Clinton Ochieng was found with deep cuts inflicted by sharp objects on the head and neck. Preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased was subjected to mob injustices on allegations of committing a series of robberies in the said area.

Police said they are investigating the incident to take action. Police discourage mob lynching and want suspects to be surrendered for processing.

The body was moved to the City Morgue pending autopsy.