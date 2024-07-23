Darren Walker to Step Down as Ford Foundation President

Francisco Cigarroa, chair of the Ford Foundation Board of Trustees, revealed today that President Darren Walker plans to step down by the end of 2025. The transition process will be overseen by the Board of Trustees, which will be aided by a search committee including Francisco Cigarroa, Ursula Burns, Laurene Powell Jobs, Tom Kempner, Lourdes Lopez, Paula Moreno, and Ai-jen Poo.

“Darren has brought intelligence, curiosity, strategic vision, and an infectious spirit to the role,” said Cigarroa. “His leadership through challenging times has been marked by grace and empathy. Finding a successor who can continue his impactful work is a significant responsibility, but we are confident we will find the right leader for this critical role.”

Darren Walker expressed gratitude for his 11-year tenure at the foundation, highlighting the collective efforts to tackle inequality and advance social justice. “The work of the Ford Foundation is the work of generations,” Walker noted. “I am proud to have led this storied institution and am steadfast in my belief in its mission.”

Walker’s tenure has been defined by groundbreaking initiatives and significant achievements. He has led transformative grantmaking efforts, including the creation of programs like Tech and Society and Ford’s first disability rights program. Under his leadership, the foundation launched the $1 billion BUILD initiative and the $1 billion Mission Investments program, influencing funding practices across the sector.

His tenure also saw the establishment of various councils and funds, such as the President’s Council on Disability Inclusion in Philanthropy and the Nusantara Fund, supporting global initiatives in South Africa and Indonesia. Walker played a key role in resolving Detroit’s historic bankruptcy and revitalizing Harlem through significant community development efforts.

Recognized globally for his contributions, Walker has received numerous accolades, including TIME’s “100 Most Influential People” and the WSJ Philanthropy Innovator of the Year. He was awarded France’s Chevalier des Arts et des Lettres and appointed to the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II for his services to UK/US relations.

Walker’s legacy at the Ford Foundation includes leading responses to crises such as COVID-19, with initiatives like a $1 billion social bond and the $300 million America’s Cultural Treasures fund.

Prior to joining the Ford Foundation, Walker was vice president at the Rockefeller Foundation and led significant projects at the Abyssinian Development Corporation in Harlem.