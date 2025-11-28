Daughter of Zambia’s unburied ex-president loses seat as MP

Zambia’s parliament has declared vacant the seat held by the daughter of the late ex-President Edgar Lungu, because of her continued absence in the wake of his death.

Until her dismissal, Tasila Lungu had been the MP for Chawama constituency in the capital, Lusaka, representing the opposition Patriotic Front.

In a message to her voters, she hinted she may try and challenge the decision saying: “Where there is a will there is a way”.

Her father died in June at the age of 68 in South Africa, where he was seeking medical treatment. This sparked a bitter legal row with his successor, President Hakainde Hichilema, who wanted to repatriate the body for a state funeral against the family’s wishes.

Ms Lungu has been attending court in South Africa challenging an earlier ruling in August that sided with Hichilema’s government.

The government had successfully argued in a Pretoria court that Hichilema must be able to attend the funeral because he is the head of state. Yet the Lungu family says the deceased gave instructions that the president “should not be anywhere near” his body.

The former president’s remains are still in South Africa as the impasse continues.

Calls for her to lose her parliamentary seat first came from the ruling United Party for National Development. Brian Kambita MP questioned the speaker in July about whether Ms Lungu was still qualified to hold office because of her prolonged absence.

Speaker Nelly Mutti initially granted Ms Lungu 14 days of compassionate leave to mourn her father and return to parliament when it resumed in September.

However, she did not return within the given time.

Parliament wrote to Ms Lungu again, but instead of resuming her duties, she requested more time until the court case over the burial was resolved.

She also asked to be allowed to attend parliamentary sessions virtually.

The matter was referred to the parliamentary committee on privileges and absences, which invited Ms Lungu to appear on 18 November. She did not attend that meeting either.

The committee later suggested allowing her to represent her Chawama constituency online until her father’s burial arrangements were concluded.

But Ms Mutti rejected that proposal, saying virtual attendance could not replace physical representation.

In a Facebook statement to her constituents on Friday, Ms Lungu thanked her “wonderful team of councillors, community members and constituency staff who continue to coordinate and work tirelessly to serve you”.

Elections for the seat are expected to be held within 90 days, despite Zambia holding a general election next August.

The decision to declare Ms Lungu’s vacant has been received with mixed feelings – some argue that she should be allowed the time to mourn her father, while others say her constituents have been deprived of representation.

Independent MP Binwell Mpundu has accused the government of hypocrisy, saying it was wrong for them to claim solidarity with the Lungu family.

“You dragged [them] to court and today you nullify the parliamentary seat for the daughter who is mourning the late father. Hypocrites.”

