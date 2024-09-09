Dave Hester’s Net Worth

Dave Hester, a renowned reality television star and business owner, boasts an impressive net worth of $4 million. He is best known for his appearances on A&E’s hit show Storage Wars, where he became one of the most recognizable faces in the auction hunting world. Hester’s 25 years of experience as an auction hunter and his entrepreneurial ventures have helped him build his fortune.

Dave Hester Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 23, 1964 Place of Birth Oceanside, California Nationality American Profession Reality Star, Storage Hunter

Early Life

Born on July 23, 1964, at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base in Oceanside, California, Dave Hester grew up with a unique family background. His mother was born in Mexico, and his father was of German and Irish descent. Hester’s father, whom he described as a “hoarder,” was a military man and an avid train collector, which may have influenced Hester’s future in auction hunting.

Instead of pursuing college, Hester chose to follow his father into auctions. However, unlike his father, Dave sought to profit from the hobby. At just 14, Hester began attending auctions, buying machinery and tools, and reselling them to shops on the military base where he lived.

Auction Career

Dave Hester’s knack for turning a profit from auctions led him to become a licensed auctioneer in 1992. After selling his father’s vast train collection, Hester made enough money to start his own business. He opened Newport Consignment Gallery and Rags to Riches thrift store, a 10,000-square-foot showroom in Costa Mesa, California, where he sells and auctions various treasures. His expertise in auctioning helped him gain a strong foothold in the industry.

Storage Wars

Hester became a household name in 2010 with the premiere of Storage Wars. The reality show follows professional buyers as they bid on storage units whose rent has gone unpaid for three months. Buyers inspect the contents briefly before making bids in hopes of reselling items for a profit.

Also Read: Clay Matthews Net Worth

Hester appeared as a main cast member from seasons 1-3 and returned for seasons 5-12 after taking a brief hiatus in season 4. His boisterous personality and signature catchphrase, “Yup!” became iconic on the show. Storage Wars quickly gained popularity, becoming one of A&E’s most-watched series. The show’s success even spawned spin-offs like Storage Wars: Texas.

Dave Hester Storage Wars Salary

Hester’s earnings from Storage Wars were substantial. In a 2012 lawsuit against the show’s producers, it was revealed that cast members earned around $25,000 per episode, amounting to at least $650,000 per season, along with additional bonuses and travel allowances. Hester himself reportedly earned over $800,000 per season.

However, the lawsuit also brought controversy. Hester alleged that the show’s producers “salted” storage units with valuable items to make the show more dramatic. He also claimed that cast member Brandi Passante underwent a producer-funded breast enhancement to boost the show’s sex appeal. Hester’s legal battle led to his temporary firing from the show, though he later returned after settling the case.

Personal Life

Despite his flamboyant on-screen persona, Dave Hester is quite private in his personal life. He has been married to Donna Hester for many years, and the couple shares a son, Dave Hester Jr., who occasionally appeared on Storage Wars. Hester prefers to keep his personal matters out of the spotlight, maintaining a low profile off-screen.

Controversies

Dave Hester’s career hasn’t been without its share of controversies. In 2005, he was convicted of a DUI and completed community service at a local Goodwill store. Known for his competitive nature, Hester has also been involved in several disputes during his time on Storage Wars. One notable altercation in 2015 saw Hester involved in a brawl with fellow cast members Dan and Laura Dotson.

Additionally, Hester’s famous catchphrase “Yup!” became the center of a legal dispute with R&B singer Trey Songz in 2012. Both Hester and Songz claimed ownership of the phrase, which they used for merchandise sales. The lawsuit highlighted the extent of Hester’s branding efforts outside of Storage Wars.

Dave Hester Net Worth

Dave Hester net worth is $4 million.