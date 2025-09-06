David Chang Net Worth

David Chang is an American chef, entrepreneur, and television personality with a net worth of $20 million. He is best known as the founder of the Momofuku restaurant group, which has included acclaimed establishments such as Momofuku Noodle Bar, Momofuku Ssam Bar, Momofuku Ko, Ma Peche, Milk Bar, and several international ventures. His culinary empire helped redefine modern dining with bold flavors, inventive dishes, and a reputation for breaking traditional fine-dining rules.

Chang’s success extends beyond restaurants — he has built a strong presence in media, publishing, and television, making him one of the most influential chefs of his generation.

Early Life

David Chang was born on August 5, 1977, in Washington, D.C., and raised in Arlington, Virginia. His parents immigrated from Korea in the 1960s, with his father from North Korea and his mother from South Korea. The family owned a golfing goods business and restaurants, and Chang grew up immersed in both sports and food.

As a child, he competed in junior golf tournaments, but his passions eventually shifted. After attending Georgetown Prep and graduating from Trinity College with a degree in religious studies, he pursued different jobs, including teaching English in Japan and bussing tables in New York City.

In 2000, Chang enrolled at the French Culinary Institute (now the International Culinary Center) in New York, beginning his professional journey in the culinary world.

Career

Chang’s early experience included working at Mercer Kitchen in Manhattan, Tom Colicchio’s Craft, and restaurants in Tokyo, where he honed his skills in Japanese cuisine. Dissatisfied with the rigid fine dining scene, he sought a new approach.

In 2004, he opened Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City’s East Village. Its simple yet daring concept quickly won acclaim. By 2006, he had launched Momofuku Ssam Bar, followed by Momofuku Ko in 2008, which earned two Michelin stars that it still holds today. Together with pastry chef Christina Tosi, he introduced Milk Bar, famous for inventive desserts like Crack Pie and Cereal Milk ice cream.

Chang expanded globally with Momofuku Seiobo in Sydney in 2011, which was named Best New Restaurant by the Sydney Morning Herald. He later brought Momofuku to Toronto, though some locations closed by 2017, making way for new ventures.

Beyond fine dining, Chang created Fuku, a fried chicken chain, and partnered with Impossible Foods to introduce plant-based dishes at his restaurants. His expansion included Majordomo in Los Angeles (2018) and Majordomo Meat & Fish in Las Vegas (2019).

The COVID-19 pandemic led to closures of some locations, but Momofuku remains one of the most recognizable names in contemporary dining.

Television and Media

David Chang has become a household name through his media work. He launched the PBS series The Mind of a Chef in 2012, produced by Anthony Bourdain, which earned critical acclaim. In 2018, he created and starred in the Netflix hit Ugly Delicious, later renewed for a second season. He followed this with Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner on Netflix, featuring celebrity guests like Seth Rogen.

Chang has also appeared on Top Chef, MasterChef Australia, HBO’s Treme, and The Chef Show alongside Roy Choi and Jon Favreau. He co-founded the culinary magazine Lucky Peach in 2011, further cementing his influence on food culture.

David Chang Honors and Recognition

Chang has received numerous awards, including multiple James Beard Foundation Awards. He was named Chef of the Year by Bon Appétit and GQ in 2007 and was included in Time magazine’s list of the 100 Most Influential People in 2010.

Personal Life

David Chang married Grace Seo Chang in 2017, and the couple welcomed their son, Hugo, in March 2019. Despite his fame, Chang has spoken openly about his struggles with mental health, becoming an advocate for destigmatizing such conversations in the culinary world.

From revolutionizing noodle bars in New York to starring in global Netflix series, he has influenced how people eat and think about food.