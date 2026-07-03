David Draiman is an American singer, songwriter, and musician with an estimated net worth of $8 million. Best known as the commanding lead vocalist of Disturbed, Draiman has built a successful career spanning more than three decades through record sales, international touring, songwriting royalties, and side projects.

Recognized for his powerful baritone voice and signature percussive vocal style, Draiman helped transform Disturbed into one of the most commercially successful heavy metal bands of the 21st century. The group has sold millions of albums worldwide and produced enduring hits including “Down with the Sickness,” “Stricken,” “Inside the Fire,” and its acclaimed cover of “The Sound of Silence.”

David Draiman Net Worth $8 Million Date of Birth March 13, 1973 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York

Early Life

David Michael Draiman was born on March 13, 1973, in Brooklyn, New York, and was raised in a Jewish family.

His parents enrolled him in several Orthodox Jewish schools in the United States and Israel, where he studied religious traditions and even trained as a hazan (cantor). Although he considered pursuing a religious path, he ultimately decided that music better suited his ambitions.

After graduating from high school, Draiman studied at Loyola University Chicago, earning a bachelor’s degree in Political Science, Philosophy, and Business Administration in 1996. Although he was accepted into law school, he chose not to pursue a legal career.

Before entering the music industry, Draiman worked in healthcare administration, managing medical facilities for several years.

Joining Disturbed

In 1996, Draiman answered an audition advertisement after Disturbed’s original vocalist left the band.

His powerful voice and commanding stage presence immediately impressed guitarist Dan Donegan, drummer Mike Wengren, and bassist John Moyer, earning him the role as the band’s new frontman.

The decision would launch one of modern metal’s most successful careers.

Disturbed’s Rise to Fame

Disturbed released its debut album, “The Sickness,” in 2000.

The album became a major commercial success, eventually earning multi-platinum certification and introducing fans to the band’s signature sound through songs including:

“Down with the Sickness”

“Stupify”

“Voices”

The success established Disturbed as one of the leading names in the new wave of American heavy metal.

Chart-Topping Albums

Following their breakthrough, Disturbed released a series of commercially successful albums, including:

Believe (2002)

Ten Thousand Fists (2005)

Indestructible (2008)

Asylum (2010)

Immortalized (2015)

Evolution (2018)

Several of these albums debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, cementing the band’s reputation as one of rock’s biggest acts.

Popular singles during this period included:

“Prayer”

“Stricken”

“Inside the Fire”

“Another Way to Die”

“The Vengeful One”

“The Sound of Silence” Success

One of Disturbed’s biggest crossover successes came with its 2015 cover of The Sound of Silence.

Draiman’s emotional vocal performance introduced the classic song to a new generation and became one of the band’s most commercially successful releases.

The song achieved platinum certifications in multiple countries, received widespread radio airplay, and earned Disturbed a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Performance.

Device

During Disturbed’s hiatus, Draiman formed the industrial metal project Device with guitarist Geno Lenardo.

The band’s self-titled debut album was released in 2013, while its lead single, “Vilify,” reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock and Active Rock charts.

Although Device remained a short-lived project, it demonstrated Draiman’s versatility as both a vocalist and songwriter.

Awards

Throughout his career, Draiman has earned widespread recognition for his vocal abilities.

His accomplishments include:

Multiple No. 1 rock albums with Disturbed

Grammy Award nominations

Numerous rock music awards

Inclusion on Hit Parader‘s list of the Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time

Disturbed has also received accolades from organizations including the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Loudwire Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, and SiriusXM Octane.

Personal Life

Draiman married former model and actress Lena Yada in 2011, and the couple welcomed their son, Samuel, in 2013.

Outside music, he has been outspoken on political and social issues and frequently shares his views on public affairs. He has also openly discussed overcoming addiction earlier in life and has credited those experiences with shaping both his personal outlook and songwriting.

Real Estate

In 2009, Draiman purchased a large home in Austin, Texas, for approximately $2.35 million.

He later listed the property for sale after several years of ownership, adding real estate investments to his overall financial portfolio.

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