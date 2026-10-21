David Faustino has an estimated net worth of $4 million, largely built through his decades-long career in television, film and voice acting. The American actor is best known for playing Bud Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married… with Children, appearing in all 259 episodes of the series between 1987 and 1997.

Although the sitcom became a major part of his career, Faustino has also worked on animated television series, independent films, music projects and digital comedy productions. He has explored business ventures outside acting, including opening a nightclub in Los Angeles.

David Faustino Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth March 3, 1974 Place of Birth Los Angeles, California

How Much Does David Faustino Make From ‘Married… with Children’ Royalties?

Despite the show’s reported generation of more than $1 billion in royalties since entering syndication, Faustino has said that the cast did not receive a significant share of the revenue.

In discussing the issue, the actor explained that the show’s original contractual arrangements affected the residual payments received by its performers.

“We got really screwed over,” Faustino said, describing the cast’s experience with residuals.

He explained that although the actors earned good weekly salaries while working on the sitcom, the contractual structure governing the show limited their participation in the revenue generated through subsequent distribution.

“The show ‘Married With… Children’ has made over a billion dollars, and we didn’t really get a piece of that,” he said.

His comments highlight the difference between the commercial success of a television series and the compensation actors receive from its continued broadcast. While syndication can generate substantial revenue for a programme, performers’ earnings depend partly on the contracts under which the production was made.

Early Life

David Anthony Faustino was born on March 3, 1974, in Los Angeles, California. He began acting as an infant, making his television debut at just three months old in The Lily Tomlin Special.

His career developed more consistently in 1980 when he appeared on Little House on the Prairie. He subsequently secured guest roles on television programmes including Highway to Heaven, Family Ties, St. Elsewhere and The Love Boat.

These early appearances gave Faustino experience across different television productions before he landed the role that would define his career.

‘Married… with Children’

Faustino’s breakthrough came in 1987 when he was cast as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. The series premiered on April 5, 1987, and became one of Fox’s best-known sitcoms.

His character was the younger Bundy child, a young man who frequently portrayed himself as a ladies’ man despite repeated romantic disappointments. Bud’s confidence and misadventures became a recurring source of humour throughout the programme.

Faustino appeared in all 259 episodes before the sitcom ended in 1997. The role brought him widespread recognition and established him as a familiar face in American television.

However, his long association with Bud Bundy also presented a challenge as he sought to build a career beyond the sitcom. Like other actors identified closely with popular television characters, Faustino had to pursue new projects while audiences continued to associate him with his best-known role.

Film and Television Roles

Beyond Married… with Children, Faustino has appeared in numerous television programmes and films.

His early film credits included Disney productions such as Mr. Boogedy and its sequel, Bride of Boogedy. Following the conclusion of the sitcom, he continued working in independent films and television comedy.

His credits include Killer Bud, RoboDoc, Not Another B Movie, MADtv, Burke’s Law, The New Addams Family, Entourage, Bones and Modern Family.

In 2007, Faustino also created and starred in Star-ving, a comedy series distributed through Sony’s Crackle network. The 12-episode production featured an exaggerated version of the actor navigating life after fame.

The project allowed Faustino to draw on his own experiences in Hollywood while exploring opportunities in digital entertainment.

Voice Acting

Voice acting has been another important part of Faustino’s professional life, giving him opportunities beyond live-action television.

He voiced Mako in The Legend of Korra, the animated sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender. The role introduced his work to audiences beyond those familiar with Married… with Children.

Faustino also voiced Helia in Winx Club and Dagur the Deranged in DreamWorks Dragons. These projects expanded his portfolio and demonstrated his ability to work across different genres of entertainment.

His voice performances have helped him maintain a presence in television while exploring roles that do not rely on his on-screen identity as Bud Bundy.

Music Career and Business Ventures

Faustino has also explored music and entrepreneurship.

In 1991, he co-founded Balistyx, a Los Angeles nightclub associated with hip-hop and funk music on the Sunset Strip. The venue operated for several years before closing in 1993.

He also released a rap album titled Balistyx in 1992 under the stage name D’Lil. The album included the single I Told Ya.

Although his music career did not achieve the same level of recognition as his acting work, the venture reflected his interest in expanding his professional activities beyond television.

Faustino later developed a radio programme called Crank It Up, combining music, celebrity interviews and comedy.

Personal Life

Faustino met Andrea Elmer at a spiritual centre in Los Angeles in 1999. After dating for five years, the couple married on January 24, 2004, at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They separated in May 2006, and Faustino filed for divorce in February 2007, citing irreconcilable differences.

He later began a relationship with Lindsay Bronson. The couple welcomed a daughter in November 2015.

Real Estate Investment

Real estate has also featured in Faustino’s financial history.

In 1995, he purchased a home above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles for $592,000. He remained in the property for approximately 30 years before selling it in November 2025 for $2.15 million.

The sale price was substantially higher than the original purchase price, reflecting the property’s appreciation over the period Faustino owned it. However, the difference between the purchase and sale prices does not represent his net profit, as it excludes expenses, taxes and any costs associated with owning and selling the property.

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