David Geffen Finalizes Divorce From David Armstrong in Uncontested Settlement

David Geffen has finalized his divorce from David Armstrong, bringing an end to a high-profile and previously contentious legal battle.

According to court documents, the 83-year-old billionaire marked the divorce as “uncontested,” indicating that both parties reached agreement on all key issues, including spousal support and division of property. The specific terms of the settlement were not made public.

Geffen, co-founder of Asylum Records, filed for divorce in May 2025 after two years of marriage. Reports at the time indicated that the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement in place.

The proceedings later drew significant attention after Armstrong filed a lawsuit alleging misconduct by Geffen. In the complaint, Armstrong made a series of claims about the nature of their relationship, including allegations of financial arrangements and a “sexually open” marriage.

Geffen’s legal team strongly denied the accusations, describing them as false and stating that they would vigorously defend against the claims.

In October 2025, Armstrong withdrew the lawsuit, requesting that it be dismissed without prejudice, leaving open the possibility of refiling in the future. Shortly after, he also accused Geffen in court filings of misrepresenting his financial position during the divorce proceedings.