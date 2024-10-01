David Langat Denies Involvement in Controversial Charge Sheet Linked to Morara Arrest

In a recent press release, DL Group of Companies Limited addressed the growing public and media interest surrounding a charge sheet circulating online, in which the company’s chairman, Dr David Langat, is named as the complainant.

Prominent businessman David Langat has distanced himself from the controversial arrest of political activist Morara Kebaso. Langat clarified that he did not complain about Kebaso, as indicated in the circulating charge sheet.

According to the charge sheet, Kebaso was accused of cyber harassment stemming from a post made on his X account on September 28, which allegedly contained false information intended to taint Langat’s reputation. Langat, however, has reiterated that he has no involvement in the authorship or content of these online posts, nor does he have any personal connection to the complaint against Kebaso.

The company confirmed that Dr Langat was invited by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement regarding the matter. However, the chairman has strongly emphasized that he has no involvement with the accusations against Kebaso.

In the statement issued by DL Group’s Corporate Communications Department, the company reiterated Dr Langat’s position and clarified that any inquiries about the matter should be directed to the relevant investigative agencies. This serves as a clear indication that DL Group and its chairman are committed to ensuring the truth prevails, distancing themselves from the ongoing online discourse.

The press release further assures stakeholders and the public that DL Group of Companies remains dedicated to its mission and operations, unaffected by the circulating charge sheet or the related arrest.