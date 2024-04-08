Davido Siblings: A Look into the Singer’s Family Ties

Davido, whose real name is David Adedeji Adeleke, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer.

He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 21, 1992, and raised in Lagos, Nigeria.

Davido is regarded as one of the most important Afrobeats artists of the 21st century, alongside Burna Boy and Wizkid and is credited with popularizing the genre globally.

Davido rose to fame with the release of his second single, Dami Duro, from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo.

He has since released numerous hit singles, including Gobe, Kante, Aye, Unavailable, Naughty, Assurance and Feel.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Davido has two sisters and one half-brother. His sisters are Sharon and Ashley, and his half-brother is Adewale Adeleke.

Sharon is married to Yomi Ademefun and has three children. She is a businesswoman and the creative director of Rona Wigs Studio.

Ashley is also a businesswoman, and she has a wig-making business.

Adewale is a music producer and one of the directors at Pacific Holdings, the company founded and owned by their father.

He is the chairman and producer in charge of the HKN Music label, which he co-founded with Davido.

Adewale is married to Ekanem Kani, and they have two children.

Davido’s siblings are relatively less known and have lived much of their lives off the public eye, but they are close to him and support his music career.

Also Read: King Von Siblings: Standing in the Shadow of a Chicago Legend

Parents

Davido’s parents are Chief Adedeji Adeleke and Dr. Vero Adeleke.

Chief Adedeji is a Nigerian businessman and president of Adeleke University, situated in his native Ede town, in Osun State.

He is also the CEO of Pacific Holdings Limited.

Chief Adeleke was married to Dr. Vero Adeleke, who was a college professor.

She died on March 6, 2003. Chief Adeleke and Dr. Vero Adeleke had two children together, Davido and Sharon Adeleke.

Davido is a Nigerian musician and Sharon is a businesswoman.

Chief Adeleke also has a younger brother, Ademola Adeleke, who is the incumbent governor of Osun State.

Career

Davido, born David Adedeji Adeleke, is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and record producer who has had a successful career in the music industry.

He rose to fame with the release of his second single, Dami Duro, from his debut studio album Omo Baba Olowo in 2012.

Since then, Davido has released numerous hit singles and albums, gaining international recognition for his energetic performances and catchy music.

Throughout his career, Davido has collaborated with various artists, both in Nigeria and internationally, blending Afrobeats with elements of dancehall, ragga, konto, highlife and Afropop.

He has also ventured into endorsement deals with brands like MTN, Guinness Nigeria, Infinix Mobile, 1xBet, Martell and Puma, showcasing his influence beyond music.

In 2023, Davido released his fourth studio album, Timeless, featuring collaborations with renowned artists and exploring different musical styles.

This album, along with his previous works, has contributed to solidifying his position as one of the most significant Afrobeats artists of the 21st century.

Davido’s career has been marked by various achievements, including winning awards like the BET Awards, MTV and AFRIMA.

He has also been nominated for prestigious accolades, such as the Channel O Africa Music Video Awards, showcasing his impact and recognition within the music industry.