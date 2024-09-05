Dax Shepard Siblings: Getting to Know David Shepard Jr. and Carly Hatter

Dax Shepard, born on January 2, 1975, in Milford, Michigan, is an American actor, comedian, filmmaker, and podcaster.

He gained fame as a cast member on the MTV show Punk’d and has appeared in various films including Without a Paddle, Idiocracy and CHiPs, which he also directed and co-wrote.

Shepard is well-known for his role as Crosby Braverman on the NBC series Parenthood and has starred in other television shows like The Ranch and Bless This Mess.

Siblings

Dax has an older brother named David Shepard Jr.

David is a few years older than Dax and has worked in the automotive industry, likely influenced by their father, who owned a small car dealership.

In addition to David, Dax has a younger half-sister named Carly Hatter. Carly is from their father Dave Shepard Sr.’s side and has a different mother.

She is significantly younger than Dax, being born in the late 1980s or early 1990s.

Carly has made a couple of cameo appearances in Dax’s projects, including a small role as a waitress in the film Hit and Run, which Dax co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside his wife, Kristen Bell.

She also had a brief appearance in CHiPs, the comedy film that Dax directed and starred in.

Career

Shepard began his career in the entertainment industry after moving to Los Angeles in 1996, where he trained at The Groundlings, an improv and sketch comedy troupe.

His breakthrough came in 2003 with the MTV series Punk’d, where he worked alongside Ashton Kutcher, marking his first significant role after years of auditions.

Shepard has appeared in several notable films, including Without a Paddle, Zathura: A Space Adventure, Employee of the Month and Idiocracy.

He wrote, directed, and starred in Hit and Run and CHiPs, showcasing his versatility.

From 2010 to 2015, he portrayed Crosby Braverman in the NBC drama Parenthood, which further solidified his status in Hollywood.

In addition to acting, Shepard co-founded the baby product company Hello Bello with his wife, Kristen Bell.

Since 2018, he has hosted the podcast Armchair Expert, where he interviews various guests about their lives and experiences, contributing to his popularity as a media personality.

Awards and accolades

Shepard has received several awards and nominations throughout his career, reflecting his contributions to film, television, and podcasting.

Notably, he was nominated for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor in 2015 for his role in Parenthood.

He also received a Teen Choice Award nomination in 2003 for Choice TV Reality/Variety Star – Male for his work on Punk’d.

In the realm of podcasting, Shepard’s show Armchair Expert has garnered significant recognition.

It was nominated for the iHeartRadio Podcast Award for Best Overall Host – Male in 2021.

Additionally, the podcast won the Breakout Podcast award at the iHeartRadio Podcast Awards in 2019 and has received multiple nominations from the Discover Pods Awards, including for Interview Style Podcast.

Personal life

Shepard is married to actress Kristen Bell, whom he met in 2007 at a birthday party for a mutual friend.

They began dating soon after, though their relationship faced a brief breakup early on.

The couple got engaged in January 2010 but chose to delay their wedding until California legalized same-sex marriage.

After the Supreme Court ruled on the matter in June 2013, Bell proposed to Shepard via Twitter, and they were married on October 17, 2013, at the Beverly Hills County Clerk’s Office.

Together, Shepard and Kristen have two daughters: Lincoln Bell Shepard, born on March 28, 2013, and Delta Bell Shepard, born on December 19, 2014.

The couple has also collaborated on various projects, including their baby product company, Hello Bello, which they launched in 2019 to provide affordable baby products.