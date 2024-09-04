Billy Magnussen Siblings: Meet Jesse and Dane Magnussen

Billy Magnussen is an American actor known for his diverse roles in film, television, and theater.

He gained recognition for performances in films such as Into the Woods, Game Night, Aladdin and No Time to Die.

Magnussen’s television credits include significant roles in Get Shorty, Maniac and the sci-fi series Made for Love on HBO Max.

He also portrayed Kato Kaelin in American Crime Story and starred in the CBS soap opera As the World Turns.

Siblings

Billy is the eldest of three brothers.

His younger brother, Jesse Magnussen, is involved in music and the arts, though he tends to stay out of the public eye compared to Billy.

The youngest brother, Dane Magnussen, also maintains a lower profile and is not as publicly engaged in the entertainment industry.

However, the bond among the brothers remains strong, and they often support each other in their personal and professional endeavors.

Career

Magnussen began his theatrical journey on Broadway, making his debut in 2007 in the comedy The Ritz, where he shared the stage with Rosie Perez and other notable actors.

However, it was his performance in Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike in 2012 that truly garnered attention.

In addition to his Broadway work, Magnussen has also appeared in off-Broadway productions.

One notable performance was in Sex with Strangers in 2014, directed by David Schwimmer.

Magnussen’s film career began to take off with roles in significant projects.

He starred as Rapunzel’s Prince in Disney’s Into the Woods, a musical that brought together a variety of fairy tale characters.

His performance was well-received, and he was able to demonstrate his singing abilities alongside his acting skills.

Following this, he appeared in Bridge of Spies, directed by Steven Spielberg, where he played a supporting role that further established his credibility in dramatic cinema.

In Game Night, a dark comedy about a group of friends whose game night turns into a real-life mystery, Magnussen showcased his comedic timing and ability to handle ensemble casts.

Magnussen’s television career has been equally impressive.

He gained recognition for his portrayal of Kato Kaelin in American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, a role that required him to embody a real-life figure involved in one of America’s most infamous trials.

His performance was noted for its depth and nuance.

In 2018, Magnussen appeared in the Netflix miniseries Maniac, which featured a star-studded cast and explored themes of mental health and human connection through a unique narrative structure.

His performance contributed to the show’s critical acclaim.

Most recently, he starred in Made for Love, a darkly comedic series about a woman who escapes from a suffocating marriage to a tech billionaire.

Awards and accolades

Magnussen has received several awards and accolades throughout his career, particularly for his work in theater.

His notable recognition includes a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his role in Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.

This nomination significantly enhanced his profile in the acting community and showcased his talent on Broadway.

In addition to his Tony nomination, Magnussen has been praised for his performances in various films and television series.

His role as Kato Kaelin in American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson received critical acclaim, contributing to the show’s success.

He has also been recognized for his performances in films like Bridge of Spies and Into the Woods, both of which received multiple award nominations and wins at prestigious ceremonies.