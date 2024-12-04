DAZN Secures Exclusive Rights To Broadcast 2024 FIFA Club World Cup

Global streaming platform DAZN has acquired exclusive rights to broadcast the 2024 FIFA Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13.

The agreement allows DAZN to stream all 63 matches of the expanded 32-team tournament live and free across its platforms.

The deal also includes provisions for sublicensing rights to local free-to-air broadcasters, enhancing accessibility to the event.

The broadcasting deal is valued at approximately €1 billion (Sh122.5 billion), making it one of the most significant agreements in football broadcasting.

DAZN’s partnership with FIFA officially begins with the live-streaming of the tournament draw on Thursday in Miami.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino lauded the deal, describing it as a historic moment for club football.

“Through this broadcasting agreement, billions of football fans worldwide can now watch what will be the most widely accessible club football tournament ever—and for free,” he said.