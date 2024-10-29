DCI Arrest Suspect in Wells Fargo Manager Ayieko’s Murder in Nairobi

A suspect linked to the gruesome murder of the late Willis Onyango Ayieko, former Human Resource Manager at Wells Fargo, was Monday arrested in Nairobi.

The arrest was made following a probe by multi agency teams, police said.

The suspect identified as Victor Ouma Okoth was flushed out of his hideout in Nairobi’s Dandora Phase IV Monday night, where he had rented a house using proceeds of the heinous crime, police said.

The suspect was placed at the scene of crime through forensic analysis, in the forensic-led investigation being conducted by a joint team of DCI’s Homicide, CRIB and Operations detectives.

The investigation is ongoing with the team analyzing crucial leads to uncover and arrest other accomplices, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said.

A postmortem was planned on the body Ayieko to establish how he died.

This will also form the basis of the case detectives are preparing.

The autopsy was to be conducted Tuesday in Nairobi where the body was moved to as investigations go on.

Among those so far grilled include two Mpesa agents who operate in Siaya.

This is after it emerged the killers of Ayieko withdrew money from his mobile phone through mobile banking.

The agents are supposed to help detectives identify the men who withdrew at least Sh100,000 in different locations in Siaya between October 19 and 20.

A team of detectives from Nairobi joined those on the ground on Thursday and announced they are pursuing good leads into his brutal murder.

Police are investigating murder and robbery with violence in connection with the incident.

Ayieko was a licensed gun holder. His pistol with 14 bullets was among the valuables stolen from him.

Ayieko’s body was discovered in Mungowere stream in Yala, Siaya County on October 23 at 2pm.

The family had reported he was missing on Monday October 21.

Police said the body was decomposed when it was discovered by a student.

It had bruises on the face and stomach indicating it was dragged on a rough surface.

The body was half naked and seemed to have been tortured elsewhere before being dumped at the scene.

The killers then drove his car to Sabatia area, in Kakamega, which is few kilometers away and abandoned it on the roadside.

Ayieko went missing last Friday on October 18 after attending a burial vigil event in Gem, Siaya County.

He had stayed until about 10 pm before he left the funeral never to be found alive.

The family said he had left his home in Nairobi and informed them he would be back on Monday as he was to attend two funeral events.

He flew out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Kisumu at about 1 pm and picked up his four-wheel drive car that was waiting for him.

He later drove to a funeral vigil in Gem, Siaya County.

His car had a dash camera and tracking devise.

Investigators have pieced together Ayieko’s last moments before his body was discovered almost five days after his abduction.

CCTV footage shows his car being driven towards Kakamega.

At 6:04 am on Saturday, the vehicle was seen diverting at Sabatia centre, where it was later abandoned.

The people who hijacked and later murdered him tried to hide their identities.

Detectives say preliminary findings show whereas Ayieko’s four wheel drive car had a working dash camera, it was switched off or disabled on Friday October 18 night.

This, according to police shows those who took him were aware of the camera and made efforts to disable it or hide their identities.

Two men who dumped the car in Sabatia few kilometers away from where the body was found wore caps and never raised their heads while leaving at the scene.

They parked the car next to a petrol station and opened its bonnet to suggest there was a mechanical problem before walking away carrying a bag.

The bag is believed to have been containing Ayieko’s personal belongings and other valuables.