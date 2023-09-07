DCI Headquarters Restores Good Conduct Certificate Application System For Kenyan Citizens

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters has announced the full restoration of the Good Conduct Certificate application system.

In a statement released on Thursday, the DCI confirmed that the processing of Police Clearance Certificates at their headquarters had been fully reinstated after a period of system upgrades.

“The office of the Principal Criminal Registrar (PCR) has effected pragmatic measures to clear the backlog,” DCI said in a stamen.

Earlier this year the DCI introduced changes to the application process for Good Conduct Certificates.

Applicants were no longer required to book a fingerprinting date when applying for the Police Clearance Certificate.

The section for scheduling fingerprinting appointments was removed from the online portal, and applicants were encouraged to visit any convenient centers for this service.

Applicants were urged to visit fingerprinting centers of their choice, equipped with printed C24 copies, payment vouchers, and original ID cards.

For those who had previously chosen the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road, the fingerprinting facility will be accessible between 7 am and 3 pm.

Once the certificate is generated, it will be available on the individual’s eCitizen account for six months, after which it will be removed. To avoid any inconvenience, Kenyans are advised to print their certificates before the expiration date.

This restoration of the Good Conduct Certificate application system is expected to streamline the process for Kenyan citizens and ensure that they can easily access this essential document as needed.

