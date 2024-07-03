DCI Publishes 38 Images of Suspected Goons During Protests 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Wednesday published images of 38 individuals accused of engaging in acts of lawlessness during the anti-Finance Bill protests across the country.

But some of those whose images were genuine protesters and their only mistake was to for instance raid premises like Parliament.

In a public notice released on Wednesday, DCI urged members of the public to share any information that could assist in apprehending the suspects.

The information can be relayed by using the Fichua Kwa DCI hotline number 0800-7222-03 or via police hotlines at 999, 911, or 112.

“The individuals whose images/photos appear below are wanted by the police for their unlawful activities during the anti-Finance Bill 2024 demonstrations. We therefore advise them to report to the nearest police station for further police action,” DCI said on Wednesday.

Goons were accused of infiltrating peaceful protests nationwide and destroying infrastructure and property. Some went to the extent of looting business premises.

The protests, initially structured around pushing the government to do away with the Finance Bill 2024, saw thousands of youthful Kenyans take to the streets to protest.

However, over time, rowdy youth alleged to have been hired to disrupt, loot, and plunder started attacking protesters and engaging in running battles with the police.

The protests on Tuesday, June 25, and July 2 witnessed severe vandalism, robbery, and arson incidents in major cities, including Nairobi, Mombasa, and Kisii.

Some politicians have been accused of mobilizing the goons to infiltrate the protests.

As a result, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki on Tuesday assured the public that the planners, executors and financiers of large-scale arson, violent robberies and other felonious crimes will be brought to justice.

“This reign of terror against the people of Kenya and the impunity of dangerous criminal gangs must end at whatever cost. The government is determined to stop criminals claiming to terrorise the public and harm Kenya, notwithstanding attempts to politicise crime,” Kindiki added.

The CS affirmed that the government is determined to stop the “dangerous criminal gangs at whatever cost”.

“The organisers of today’s orgy of violence in parts of Nairobi, Mombasa, and several other parts of the country are reportedly planning to repeat their anarchic chaos and cruel plunder on Thursday and Sunday this week, and perhaps much more frequently in the future,” he said.

Before the CS spoke, the DCI announced that detectives had been dispatched to pursue individuals captured on camera taking advantage of the ongoing demonstrations to mug pedestrians.

“Anyone involved in the criminal activities is reminded that it is just a matter of time before the long arm of the law catches up with them and that their felonious acts shall be met with the full force of the law,” they said.

More than 40 people have been killed in the protests most of them shot by police.

President William Ruto, during a roundtable with the media on Sunday, revealed that since the onset of the anti-Finance Bill protests, property worth Sh2.4 billion has been destroyed.

He stated that the damage had been caused by criminals who allegedly infiltrated the peaceful protests to cause atrocities such as burning down a section of the Parliament Buildings.

Ruto, earlier on, warned that the perpetrators and executors of the violence would meet an effective and swift response.