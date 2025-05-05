Ruto pledges to revive Sony Sugar Company

President William Ruto has pledged to restore Migori’s sugar Company Sony to profitability as part of the government’s broader efforts to revitalise the sector.

He said the government will adopt a strategy similar to the Mumias Sugar Company recovery plan to modernise Sony Sugar and enhance its efficiency.

He said a new management team will be appointed, with a clear mandate to give priority to the interests of cane farmers at the core of the company’s operations.

He was speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the Alara Nyambija Livestock Training Institute in Awendo, Migori County, which will support livestock farming.

He also flagged off the Migori Last Mile Connectivity Project, which will connect 25,000 households to power by December. The programme will cost Sh1.9 billion.

In Rongo, he inspected the construction of Riosir Market, which will accommodate more than 300 traders.

He also commissioned St Paul’s Rongo Mixed Day Secondary School.

Ruto also launched construction of the Muhuru Bay Pier in Nyatike Constituency, which will reduce fish harvest losses and boost earnings.

He said the government is harnessing Lake Victoria’s huge potential, including fisheries, aquaculture, tourism and transportation, to spur growth, create jobs and reduce poverty.

He also inspected the progress of construction works at Oria modern market in Uriri Constituency.

On the second day of his development tour of Migori County, he held a series of engagements across four constituencies, aimed at transforming local livelihoods and accelerating grassroots development.