DCI visit Body by Design clinic, question staff over death of woman in botched operation

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have joined the probe into businesswoman Lucy Ng’ang’a in a botched operation

A team of detectives visited the facility and inspected it before announcing they had formally summoned the staff there to record statements at the DCI headquarters as the probe into the death intensifies.

Detectives seized various materials, including CCTV footage, for further analysis. They also requested the practitioners who performed the procedures on the deceased to record statements on Thursday.

The facility has been the subject of public and official scrutiny for the past two weeks, following the death of 47-year-old Lucy Ng’ang’a just days after undergoing cosmetic surgery there.

Medical reports indicate that Lucy passed away due to complications reportedly stemming from cosmetic procedures performed at the facility, which has since been closed.

Detectives from the DCI’s Homicide Unit spent much of Wednesday at the facility in Nairobi’s Lavington area, collecting evidence as the family of the deceased vowed to fight for justice.

For nearly eight hours, the detectives meticulously searched the facility, looking for any relevant material that could shed light on what transpired between the October 16 and 22 when the woman was undergoing procedures there.

Police join the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council in the probe into the matter.

The owners of Body by Design, speaking through their legal representatives, maintain that the medical personnel who operated on the deceased conducted their work professionally and above board.

“There’s a medical criteria that once you have a perforated intestine..the maximum number of hours you will be alive is 12 hours. From when she left here, it took her another four days to pass on,” the firm’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, said.

The Body by Design facility, operated by Omnicare, was ordered closed by both the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council following the incident.

The closure was due to several violations, including unlawfully operating a health institution without the necessary license, failing to meet required medical standards, and not adhering to patient safety regulations.

However, the facility disputes these claims.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s family has stated they are actively seeking other potential victims to join a lawsuit against the facility.

“Any Kenyan who has been affected by George and Lilian, who are the registered proprietors of Body by Design Kenya, come forward,” said the family’s lawyer, Joe Murage.

The matter has exposed the extent of the challenges in such surgeries.