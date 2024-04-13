DCI Volleyball Coach Bor Buried at Eldoret Home After Collapsing at Training 

The body of the late Daniel Kimutai Bor, volleyball coach for the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Queens team was laid to rest at his home in Kipsombe, Uasin Gishu County, in a funeral service that brought together over 3,000 mourners.

Bor passed on two weeks ago while undertaking a Section Commanders Course at the Magadi Field Training Camp.

Bor was celebrated as a highly disciplined officer who served with diligence for the 22 years he was in the National Police Service, and whose character and integrity were above reproach.

After serving in the General Service Unit for a couple of years, Bor joined the DCI in 2012 where he served as a field detective before founding the first ever DCI volleyball team in 2017.

His talent and dedication in training the young women saw the team join the Kenya Women Volleyball Federation.

Notably, the DCI Queens have been the four-time undefeated champions of the Mwalimu Nyerere tournament held annually in Tanzania by the Eastern Africa countries.

Bor’s memories shall live in the hearts of the many lives he touched, not just his wife, two kids and family, but also his colleagues at work and fellow cadets with whom he spent his last days, director at the DCI academy Zipora Mboroki said.

For the service, there’s more to why Bor should be remembered.

In a brazen show of selflessness, the man who went around villages recruiting young and talented women to form the DCI Volleyball team, also made a personal appeal to the NPS authority to recruit them in the service at the expense of asking for a medal, promotion or recognition for achieving good results.

His wishes were granted and 14 members of his team recruited and trained at the National Police College Main Campus, Kiganjo in 2022.

The NPS fraternity, Kenya Volleyball Federation, the sports world and friends celebrate a life well lived, and as he shines on his way to rest in eternal bliss, we pray that God will show his family the way to smile again.