41 Arrested, 5 Tankers Detained for Siphoning of Fuel in Nairobi 

Thousands of liters of fuel worth millions of shillings were impounded in a police operation at a fuel siphoning yard off Lunga Road in Nairobi.

This was during ongoing operation in the fight against illegal trade in adulterated fuel and increased cases of siphoning.

Police said they Friday arrested 41 suspects found transacting in the illegal business at an undeveloped yard behind Shell Petrol Station in the area.

Five tankers found at the site where over 17,020 litres of Diesel, 6,110 litres of Petrol, four generators, 30 drums, siphoning pipes and jerrycans were recovered were also impounded.

Police from DCI Crime Scene Investigators and Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) officials documented the scene.

Police from the Operation Support Unit team recently deployed to curb the unbecoming trend surrounded the site, rounding up the group who were trading with impunity.

In the yard were two petroleum trailers both loaded with petroleum products, but whose three compartment were without security seals.

Three other petroleum tankers were also found loaded with some amount of petroleum products suspected to have been siphoned from the trailers.

A saloon car loaded with 50 litres of petrol was also detained, police said.

According to documents found in one of the trailers, the fuel was from the Shell depot destined for New Gatitu Shell petrol station in Thika.

The suspects were taken for grilling pending possible arraignment on Monday, April 15, 2024.

Police say they have heightened operations targeting the yards behind the siphoning trend.

This is dangerous because it can lead to fire incidents, officials said.