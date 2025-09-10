DCP Bows Out of Three By-Elections to Back Opposition Allies

The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has announced it will not field candidates in three upcoming by-elections, choosing instead to support aspirants from allied opposition parties.

The decision was reached during a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held in Nairobi on Wednesday, September 10, and announced by party leader Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua said the move was aimed at strengthening opposition unity ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

“In the spirit of unity, we are making deliberate choices in areas previously held by our partners. This is not a sign of weakness but a commitment to the bigger picture,” he told reporters after the meeting.

According to the NEC resolution, DCP will support the Democratic Party (DP) candidate in the Mbeere North Constituency by-election, a seat that was previously held by DP. The party also pledged to back the Wiper candidate in Muumbuni Ward and a DAP-K candidate in Kabuchai/Chwele Ward, Bungoma County.

Despite stepping aside in these contests, Gachagua stressed that DCP remains active and will field candidates in other seats across the country. He said the party would mobilise its supporters and resources to strengthen its presence on the political stage.

The NEC also unveiled plans to set up a fully equipped Electoral Secretariat at the party headquarters. The secretariat will coordinate campaign strategies, messaging, logistics, branding, and fundraising.

In addition, Gachagua said two key party organs — the National Elections Board (NEB) and the Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC) — have been enhanced to manage internal nominations and resolve any disputes.