Death Toll from Floods Climbs to 136 as Gov’t Rolls Out Toll Free Emergency Numbers

The number of the people so far killed by floods in the country has hit 136.

This follows heavy rains experienced in several parts of the country in the past month, interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Thursday.

The number of households displaced remains at 92,432 comprising of 462,160 persons.

“The government has flown rescue boats from Mombasa to Garissa to assist in evacuation and relief efforts.”

“We continue to urge Wananchi to adhere to weather and flood alerts and take precaution so as not to risk injury or death through driving in flooded roads and crossing bulging rivers,” he said.

He said the National Disaster Operations Centre can be reached on 0202151053 or the Toll free number 800721571 to report any emergency incidents.

He added they have intensified flood mitigation efforts despite anticipated decrease in rainfall.

A decrease in rainfall is anticipated in the Northern half of the country this week even as government continues with its flood mitigation efforts in worst hit counties and those on high alert.

He made the revelations while giving updates of the flood situation in the country.

On Thursday, 10 tonnes of assorted food items were airlifted to Wajir County while the military airdropped food items at Chebaso in Isiolo County.

“Unfortunately, in the last 24 hours, 16 deaths have been reported, raising the toll to 136,” he said.

Currently, four counties including Tana River, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera have been identified as the worst hit while 120 people have died.

Ten counties including Isiolo, Samburu, Kwale, Homabay, Makueni, Tharaka Nithi, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Meru and Kisumu are on high alert.

The Kotulo – Elwak road has been re-opened and 36 trucks that were stuck for the last three weeks have now started moving to and from Wajir and Mandera.

“All major dams are being monitored but Kiambere has a meter remaining to overflow, we call on those downstream to move to higher ground even as government enhances power generation to mitigate the challenge,” he added.