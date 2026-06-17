Declan Rice Siblings: Meet Connor and Jordan Rice

Declan Rice is an English professional footballer who plays as a defensive midfielder for Premier League club Arsenal and the England national team.

Born on January 14, 1999, in Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, he has established himself as one of the world’s top midfielders, renowned for his tactical intelligence, physicality, ball-carrying ability, leadership, and composure on the ball.

Rice rose from West Ham United’s academy to become a key player before making a high-profile move to Arsenal in 2023 for a club-record £100 million fee.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Declan has two siblings, Connor and Jordan Rice.

Growing up, Declan often looked up to his brothers, who were significantly older, and frequently joined them in football games with their friends, which helped fuel his passion for the sport from an early age.

While Connor and Jordan have not pursued professional football careers like their younger brother, they have remained supportive of Declan’s journey.

Career

Rice joined West Ham United in 2014 and steadily progressed through their youth ranks, making his senior debut in 2017.

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At West Ham, he developed into a reliable first-team player, eventually captaining the side and leading them to victory in the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023, their first major European trophy in over half a century.

His performances earned him widespread acclaim and interest from top clubs.

In July 2023, Rice transferred to Arsenal, where he quickly became a cornerstone of the team.

His ability to dictate play from midfield, win duels, and contribute offensively has been instrumental in Arsenal’s push for major honors.

Internationally, Rice initially represented the Republic of Ireland at youth and senior levels but switched allegiance to England in 2019.

He has since become a mainstay in the England setup, featuring prominently in major tournaments including multiple UEFA European Championship campaigns.

Accolades

With West Ham United, Rice won the UEFA Europa Conference League in 2023 and was named the competition’s Player of the Season.

At Arsenal, he has contributed to domestic and European successes, including the FA Community Shield and helping secure the Premier League title.

On the international stage with England, Rice has reached the UEFA European Championship final twice, in 2020 and 2024, as well as securing third place in the UEFA Nations League.

His individual recognition includes multiple Premier League Player of the Month awards, inclusions in various Team of the Season selections, and being voted Arsenal’s Player of the Season in certain campaigns.