Decomposed Body Found Near Muriri-Isiolo Road In Meru County

Police in Meru County are investigating the discovery of a decomposed body found on Friday at Ntulili village in Turigwi sub-location, Ngaramara location, about 200 metres off the Muriri-Isiolo road.

The grim discovery was reported by the area assistant chief to Muthara Police Station, prompting officers to visit the scene.

According to police, the body of an unidentified man was found in a partially decomposed state.

“The body had visible skull injuries on the backside of the head,” police said.

A national identity card was recovered near the body and is believed to belong to the deceased.

The scene was processed by forensic officers, and the body was moved to Meru Level V Hospital mortuary for preservation.

A postmortem examination is expected to be conducted to determine the cause of death.