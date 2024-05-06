Decomposed Body of Woman Found with Stab Wounds in House in Mathare

The body of a woman who had been missing for five days was found decomposed in her house in Mathare, Nairobi.

The woman was last seen on April 30, police and locals said. The body was discovered on Sunday May 5 covered with a blanket in her house.

Locals said the woman had a fight with her boyfriend who later escaped the scene.

The body had deep cuts on the chin and lay on bed covered with a blanket. The neighbours had complained there was a foul smell, which was coming from the house, which had been locked with a padlock from outside.

This prompted them to break the door where they found the decomposed body lying. The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.

The hunt on the suspect behind the murder is ongoing, police said.

Such cases of domestic fights that turn fatal have been on the rise amid calls on parties to address differences amicably.

Elsewhere in Ngong, the body of one James Kavai, 30 was found lying on the floor in his single-room house with two visible stabbed wounds on the left side of the chest.

Police said they recovered a kitchen knife suspected to be the murder weapon and a red jacket with bloodstains believed to be the deceased cloth. Police also recovered a yellow hood stained with blood believed to be the suspect cloth according to neighbors.

It was established that the deceased had been living with a woman who was arrested over the murder. Police said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

And a body of a 27-year-old man was found lying in a house in Kahuruko village, Nyandarua.

The deceased was identified as Stephen Muraya Mwangi. Police are investigating the death.