Reappointed CSs Speak After Being Named In First Batch

Defence Cabinet Secretary nominee Aden Duale has expressed gratitude to President William Ruto for reappointing him to the same position.

Duale stated that the nomination reflects the profound trust and confidence the President and the Kenyan people have in his ability to advance the nation’s agenda, particularly in ensuring national security.

“I am ready and willing to present myself to the National Assembly’s relevant committee for vetting and public scrutiny,” Duale said.

Duale is among six Cabinet Secretaries reappointed by President Ruto.

Also Read: Kindiki, Alice Wahome, Duale Make Comeback As Ruto Names 11 CS Nominees

Former Interior CS Kindiki Kithure will continue in his role, Alice Wahome will remain the CS for Lands, Public Works, Housing & Urban Development, and Soipan Tura will continue as CS for the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change, and Forestry. Chirchir Davis has been moved to the Ministry of Roads and Transport, previously held by Kipchumba Murkomen, and Rebecca Miano will assume the role of Attorney General.

The new nominees include Debra Molongo Barasa for the Ministry of Health, Julius Migosi for the Ministry of Education, Andrew Mwihia for the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, Eric Muuga for the Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation, and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u for the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy.

Wahome also thanked the president for his trust in her.

“I am deeply honoured and profoundly grateful for the trust and confidence President Ruto placed in me by nominating me as a Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Lands,” she said.

Four reappointed CSs were yet to speak at the time of reporting.

President Ruto emphasized ongoing consultations for additional appointments.

“I am continuing to undertake consultations across the political divide on the balance of the Cabinet that I will appoint shortly. The consultations are at an advanced stage, and internal processes in various sectors are underway to facilitate my appointment of the balance of this Cabinet,” said the President.

“Additionally, I will be issuing next week a clear roadmap on the assignments that the new Cabinet will have, with clear timelines and deliverables to harness the tremendous potential that exists in our nation and drive our country to greatness,” he added.