Deion Sanders Jr. Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Super Bowl Champion

Deion Sanders Jr., often known as Bucky, is the eldest son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl champion renowned for his career in both professional football and baseball.

Born on September 1, 1993, in Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders Jr. grew up immersed in the world of elite athletics, inheriting his father’s charisma and athletic prowess.

At 32 years old as of November 2025, he has carved out a distinct identity beyond the shadow of his famous father, transitioning from a promising college football player to a prominent entrepreneur and digital media influencer.

Raised primarily by his mother, Carolyn Chambers, alongside his siblings, Sanders Jr. attended Trinity Christian School in Texas before committing to Southern Methodist University (SMU), where he briefly pursued a football career.

Deion has four siblings.

His older sister, Deiondra Sanders, born in 1992, is a 33-year-old entrepreneur and mother who has built a successful career in marketing and real estate; she founded Deiondra Marketing Group and has been vocal about mental health advocacy, drawing from personal experiences to inspire others.

The middle brother, Shedeur Sanders, born in 2002 and now 23, is a rising star quarterback who transferred to the University of Colorado in 2023 to play under his father, earning accolades as one of the top college passers with over 14,000 career yards and numerous school records.

Shilo Sanders, born in 2000 and aged 25, is a defensive back who also joined Colorado’s roster, following stints at Jackson State and the University of South Carolina, where he has showcased his speed and tackling instincts on the field.

The youngest sibling, Shelomi Sanders, born around 2005 and now 20, is a talented women’s basketball player who committed to the University of Colorado, continuing the family’s athletic tradition with her sharp shooting and competitive drive.

Career

Sanders Jr.’s professional journey began on the gridiron, where he played as a wide receiver and kick returner for the SMU Mustangs from 2011 to 2015, contributing to the team’s offensive schemes with his speed and elusiveness inherited from his father.

After college, he pivoted away from professional athletics, recognizing his strengths in storytelling and audience engagement, and launched Well Off Media in 2021, a multimedia company that has become the Sanders family’s primary platform for content production.

As CEO and owner, Sanders Jr. oversees video production, podcasting, and social media strategy, capturing behind-the-scenes glimpses of his father’s coaching life at Jackson State and now Colorado, while also promoting his siblings’ athletic pursuits.

Earlier ventures include founding Well Off in 2015, a lifestyle brand focused on apparel and motivation, and serving as CEO of Deiondra Marketing since 2017, which blends his sister’s expertise with his digital savvy.

His work extends to philanthropy through the Brenda Banks Foundation, established in 2014 to honor a family figure and support community initiatives.

Accolades

During his time at SMU, he earned Second Team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a kick returner in 2015, setting school records with 203 kick return yards in a single game and 10 returns in another, showcasing his explosive playmaking ability.

Beyond the field, his leadership in Well Off Media has been praised for revolutionizing family-driven content creation, with the company’s YouTube channel amassing over 1 million subscribers and billions of views by 2025, earning nods from industry outlets for its authentic portrayal of athletic life.

Sanders Jr. has also been highlighted in media analyses for his role in the “Prime Effect,” the cultural phenomenon surrounding his father’s coaching tenure, contributing to unprecedented exposure for programs like Colorado football.

In 2024, he received informal acclaim from sports commentators for orchestrating high-profile NIL deals for his siblings, valued in the multimillions, and his philanthropic efforts through the Brenda Banks Foundation have supported youth programs.