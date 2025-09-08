Democrats in Congress release alleged Trump birthday note to Epstein

Democrats in Congress released a note they say US President Donald Trump sent to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

Lawyers for Epstein’s estate sent documents to the House Oversight Committee after they were subpoenaed earlier this year.

Democratic members of the committee then posted the letter on X on Monday.

It comes after the Wall Street Journal published details of the note in July. Trump said it was “a fake thing” and denied writing it.

“These are not my words, not the way I talk. Also, I don’t draw pictures,” he said at the time.

The signed note says: “Happy Birthday – and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

The committee last month issued a legal summons for the executors of Epstein’s estate to produce a number of documents, including a birthday book which contains the note purportedly from Trump.

Trump filed a lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal’s reporters, publisher and executives including News Corp’s owner Rupert Murdoch after the newspaper published its story in the summer.

The newspaper’s publisher Dow Jones said it had “full confidence in the rigour and accuracy of our reporting”.

By BBC News