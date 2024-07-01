Dennis Miller, an American stand-up comedian, talk show host, actor, commentator, and media personality, has a net worth of $100 million. His career spans comedy, television, radio, and commentary, showcasing his sharp wit and cultural observations. Miller gained significant attention as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” (SNL) from 1985 to 1991, where he anchored the “Weekend Update” segment. His distinct style of humor, marked by esoteric references and a sardonic tone, made him a standout.

Dennis Miller Net Worth $100 Million Date of Birth November 3, 1953 Place of Birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Comedian, Talk Show Host, Actor, Commentator, and Media Personality

Early Life

Dennis Miller was born on November 3, 1953, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and raised in Castle Shannon. He attended Saint Anne School and Keystone Oaks High School, where he established a reputation for being funny. Miller graduated from Point Park University in 1976 with a degree in journalism.

Television and Radio Ventures

After leaving SNL, Miller explored various television opportunities. He hosted “The Dennis Miller Show,” a short-lived talk show, but found greater success with “Dennis Miller Live” on HBO, which ran from 1994 to 2002. This show earned him five Emmy Awards for its monologues and interviews. Miller also hosted “The Dennis Miller Show,” a daily, three-hour talk radio program, blending comedy with social and political commentary.

Also Read: Daryl Hall Net Worth

Miller’s career includes a controversial stint as a commentator for “Monday Night Football,” showcasing his versatility in different media. He has also authored several books and continues to perform stand-up comedy, offering incisive humor on contemporary issues.

Real Estate Investments

Dennis and his wife Carolyn are known for their impressive real estate portfolio, primarily in the Santa Barbara area. From 2006 to 2020, they owned a 4+ acre property in Montecito featuring a 9,000-square-foot mansion, which they sold to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi for $49 million. They also owned another estate in Montecito, selling it in 2015 for $11.5 million.

In 2003, they purchased a beachfront home in Carpinteria for $11.75 million, selling it in 2015 for $19 million. Additionally, they own a vacation home in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Dennis Miller Career

After college, Miller took various odd jobs before pursuing a career in stand-up comedy. He performed at open-mic nights and eventually moved to New York City, where he gained recognition and interest from talent agents. His big break came in 1985 when he joined “Saturday Night Live.”

Success and Continued Career

Post-SNL, Miller hosted several talk shows, including “Dennis Miller Live” on HBO and “Dennis Miller” on CNBC. He also hosted the three-hour talk radio program “The Dennis Miller Show” from 2007 to 2015 and currently hosts “Dennis Miller + One” on RT America.

Miller has made numerous television appearances, hosted game shows, and acted in films such as “Disclosure,” “The Net,” and “Joe Dirt.”

Personal Life

Dennis has been married to Canadian former model Carolyn Espley since 1988, and they have two sons. His younger brother, Jimmy Miller, is a successful entertainment manager.

Although initially considered a staunch liberal, Miller became more conservative in the 2000s, supporting George W. Bush and the Iraq war. He frequently comments on Fox News and endorsed Herman Cain in the 2012 Republican primary and Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Dennis Miller Net Worth

Dennis Miller net worth is $100 million.