Deontay Wilder Net Worth And Boxing Triumphs: A Knockout Career

Deontay Wilder, the formidable American heavyweight boxer, has not only conquered the boxing ring but also amassed a noteworthy net worth of $30 million through a series of historic victories and lucrative paydays.

Deontay Wilder Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth October 22, 1985 Place of Birth Alabama, Deontay Nationality American Profession Heavyweight Boxer

Deontay Wilder Net Worth

Deontay Wilder net worth of $30 million has etched his name in the annals of boxing history. His breakthrough came in 2015 when he secured the WBC heavyweight title, breaking a nine-year dry spell for American heavyweight champions.

Deontay Wilder Salary

Wilder’s career earnings are a testament to his prowess in the ring, with significant paydays that include $2 million for the first Luis Ortiz fight, $10 million for the initial clash with Tyson Fury, $10 million for Dominic Breazeale, $20 million for the Luis Ortiz rematch, and a staggering $28 million for the Tyson Fury rematch in February 2020. His total career earnings surpassed $70 million, with an impressive $45 million earned between June 2019 and June 2020.

Early Life

Born on October 22, 1985, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Deontay Wilder’s journey to boxing greatness is marked by resilience and triumph over personal challenges. Dreaming of a future in football or basketball at the University of Alabama, his life took an unexpected turn when his daughter, born with Spina Bifida, required his unwavering support. This shifted his focus to Shelton State Community College and eventually led him to the world of boxing.

Despite starting his boxing training at the age of 20, Wilder swiftly made his mark, winning the National Golden Gloves and the US Championships just two years later. His resilience and determination were evident, especially considering his admission of battling depression during a challenging period.

Deontay Wilder Career

Deontay Wilder officially turned professional at 23 in November 2008, winning his first bout by TKO. The subsequent years saw a remarkable winning streak, with all nine fights in the following year ending in the first round. From 2009 to 2012, Wilder extended his dominance with an impressive 25-fight winning streak, all concluding by the fourth round.

His first major professional bout in December 2012 against Kelvin Price showcased his knockout power. Wilder’s continued success, with victories over notable opponents like Audley Harrison, Jason Gavern, and Chris Arreola, solidified his standing in the boxing world.

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury Fight

The highly anticipated clash with Tyson Fury on December 1, 2018, ended in a draw, surprising the boxing world. Both fighters earned over $10 million each from this blockbuster bout. Subsequent victories against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, where Wilder earned $10 million and $20 million respectively, further cemented his status.

The rematch with Tyson Fury in 2020 saw both fighters guaranteed $28 million, with additional shares from pay-per-view profits. Despite a valiant effort, Wilder succumbed to a seventh-round TKO, marking a significant moment in his career.

Deontay Wilder Wife and Children

Deontay Wilder, a devoted family man, has eight children. His ex-wife, Jessica Scales-Wilder, is the mother of two daughters and a son. Currently engaged to television personality Telli Swift, featured on “WAGS Atlanta,” Wilder’s personal life mirrors his professional success. His younger brother, Marsellos, also follows in his footsteps as a professional boxer.