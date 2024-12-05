Derrick Jones Jr. Siblings: Meet Lakeem Johnson, Dej’sha and On’Jesha

Derrick Labrent Jones Jr. is a professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA.

Standing at 6’6″ and weighing 210 lbs, he is known for his exceptional dunking ability, earning the nickname Airplane Mode.

He played college basketball at UNLV and went undrafted in 2016.

Jones gained fame by winning the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest and has since played for several teams, including the Miami Heat and Portland Trail Blazers, before joining the Mavericks in 2023.

Siblings

Derrick has one brother, Lakeem Johnson, and two sisters, Dej’sha Jones and On’Jesha Jones.

Lakeem is Derrick’s older brother, and while specific details about his life and career are less publicized than Derrick’s, he has been a supportive figure in Derrick’s life, especially during his basketball journey.

The bond between brothers can often foster a sense of competition and camaraderie, which is beneficial for an athlete striving for excellence.

Dej’sha and On’Jesha are Derrick’s sisters, both of whom have maintained relatively low profiles in the media.

College career

Jones Jr. attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), where he played for the Runnin’ Rebels from 2015 to 2016.

During his freshman season, he showcased his athleticism and potential, averaging 11.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game.

His explosive leaping ability and highlight-reel dunks quickly made him a fan favorite.

Despite his promising college career, Jones declared for the NBA Draft after just one season at UNLV.

Also Read: Norman Powell Siblings: Meet Joniece and Margaret

NBA career

After going undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft, Jones was signed by the Phoenix Suns shortly thereafter.

He made his NBA debut on November 19, 2016.

In his rookie season, he played limited minutes, averaging 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds per game over 43 games.

While his athleticism was evident, he struggled to find consistent playing time during this period.

In December 2017, Jones was waived by the Suns and subsequently signed by the Miami Heat.

This move proved pivotal for his career as he began to develop into a more versatile player.

With the Heat, he became known for his defensive prowess and ability to contribute off the bench.

His breakout moment came during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend when he won the Slam Dunk Contest, showcasing his incredible leaping ability with a series of impressive dunks that thrilled fans and judges alike.

This victory helped solidify his reputation as one of the league’s most exciting athletes.

After his successful stint with Miami, Jones signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in November 2020.

He continued to show flashes of brilliance during this time, contributing both offensively and defensively while playing alongside stars like Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum.

In August 2021, he joined the Chicago Bulls as part of their efforts to bolster their roster.

He played a key role in providing depth and energy off the bench, contributing significantly to the team’s success during the regular season.

In July 2023, Jones Jr. signed with the Dallas Mavericks, looking to make an impact alongside stars like Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.

His versatility as a forward allowed him to fit into various lineups, contributing both defensively and offensively.

In July 2024, Jones signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, continuing his professional journey in the NBA.

Accolades

Jones Jr. has achieved notable accolades throughout his basketball career, particularly recognized for his exceptional dunking ability.

One of his most significant accomplishments came during the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend when he won the Slam Dunk Contest, edging out Aaron Gordon in a dramatic overtime showdown.

This contest is often remembered for its intensity and the high level of athleticism displayed by both competitors, with Jones ultimately winning by scoring a 48 on his final dunk, a windmill from just past the free-throw line, while Gordon received a 47 for his dunk over 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall.

In addition to his Slam Dunk Contest victory, Jones has been praised for his contributions to various teams in the NBA.

He has played crucial roles in playoff runs, particularly with the Miami Heat, where he was part of the team that reached the NBA Finals in 2020.