Desiigner, the rapper and singer known for his hit single “Panda,” has a net worth of $1 million. He gained widespread recognition in late 2015 with “Panda,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 2016. His follow-up single, “Tiimmy Turner,” peaked at number 34 on the chart in the summer of 2016. Despite continuing to release music, Desiigner is often labeled a one-hit wonder due to the trajectory of his career.

Desiigner Net Worth $1 Million Date of Birth May 3, 1997 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York City Nationality American Profession Rapper

Early Life

Desiigner, born Sidney Selby III on May 3, 1997, in Brooklyn, New York City, comes from a musical family. He is of African-American and Afro-Barbadian descent and is the grandson of blues musician Sidney Selby, known as “Guitar Crusher.” Desiigner grew up singing in church and his school choir.

Desiigner Career Breakthrough

Desiigner initially began his music career under the name Dezolo, later switching to Designer Royel, incorporating his middle name. His sister eventually convinced him to simplify his stage name to Desiigner, adding an extra “I” for distinction. He released his debut song, “Zombie Walk,” on December 3, 2015. However, his major breakthrough came with “Panda,” released on iTunes on December 20, 2015, and re-released in early 2016. The song went viral, eventually reaching number one on the Billboard Hot 100. “Panda” was widely sampled and remixed, earning Desiigner a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Performance.

Def Jam Recordings

Following the success of “Panda,” Desiigner signed with Def Jam Recordings and Kanye West’s GOOD Music imprint. He featured on Kanye West’s tracks “Pt. 2” and “Freestyle 4” from the album “The Life of Pablo.” Desiigner performed at the 2016 South by Southwest festival and collaborated with seven other rappers on the single “Champions.” He released his first full-length mixtape, “New English,” on Tidal. In July 2016, he released the single “Tiimmy Turner,” which peaked at number 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. Desiigner’s debut EP, “L.O.D.,” was released in the spring of 2018 and marked his final project with Def Jam and GOOD Music.

LOD Records

After parting ways with Def Jam and GOOD Music in 2019, Desiigner became an independent artist and established his own label, LOD Records. In 2020, he released the song “Diva.” Desiigner continued with the EPs “Diamonds Forever” and “3 the Hard Way.” In November 2022, after the shooting death of rapper Takeoff, Desiigner announced on Instagram that he was “done rapping,” though he resumed his career later that month.

Featured Appearances

Desiigner has been featured on several tracks by other artists, including “Strapped & Ready,” “Finesse,” “On the Low,” “Danny DeVito,” “New Beamer,” “All Around the World,” and “Up Next.” His most notable feature was on BTS’s “Mic Drop (Remix),” also featuring Steve Aoki. The 2017 track peaked at number 28 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Legal Problems

In September 2016, Desiigner and three others were arrested in New York City for allegedly pulling a gun on someone. A police search of their SUV reportedly uncovered oxycodone and guns, leading to drug and weapon charges. However, the weapon charge was dropped, and Desiigner was later cleared of all charges when it was discovered that the pills found were anabolic steroids belonging to his driver.

In the spring of 2023, Desiigner faced legal trouble again when he was charged with indecent exposure for allegedly masturbating in front of flight attendants on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tokyo to Minneapolis.

Personal Life

Desiigner was in a long-term relationship with Zana Ray until their split in 2021. The breakup followed a near-fatal car accident involving Ray, who claimed that Desiigner neglected her while she was hospitalized. After the split, Desiigner was rumored to have begun dating rapper Lil’ Kim.

