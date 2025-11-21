Desmond Trufant Siblings: All About Marcus and Isaiah Trufant

Desmond Trufant is a former professional American football cornerback who carved out a notable career in the National Football League (NFL).

Born on September 10, 1990, in Tacoma, Washington, Trufant grew up in a family deeply immersed in football, emerging as the youngest of three brothers who all reached the professional level.

He was known for his athleticism, speed, and shutdown coverage skills that made him a formidable presence on the defensive side of the ball.

Trufant attended Woodrow Wilson High School in Tacoma before starring at the University of Washington, where he honed his talents as a cornerback.

Drafted in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons, he quickly established himself as a key player, blending family legacy with personal achievement.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Desmond has two older brothers, Marcus and Isaiah Trufant, who together formed one of the most remarkable football families in recent NFL history.

Marcus, the eldest, born in 1980, paved the way by enjoying a 10-year career primarily with the Seattle Seahawks, where he amassed 21 interceptions and earned two Pro Bowl selections, becoming a local hero in the Pacific Northwest.

Isaiah, born in 1984, followed suit with a more journeyman path, playing for teams like the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns over six seasons, recording three interceptions and providing the steady, gritty example of perseverance in the pros.

Career

Trufant’s professional journey began with high expectations when the Atlanta Falcons selected him 22nd overall in the 2013 NFL Draft, instantly linking him to his brothers’ legacies while thrusting him into a high-profile secondary alongside stars like Asante Samuel.

In his rookie season, Trufant wasted no time, starting 15 games and tallying 52 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble, helping anchor a Falcons defense that reached the playoffs.

Over the next six seasons in Atlanta through 2019, he solidified his role as a cornerstone, appearing in 104 games with 95 starts, accumulating 293 combined tackles, 11 interceptions, and 53 passes defensed, while contributing to two NFC South titles and a memorable run to Super Bowl LI in 2017, though the Falcons fell short against the New England Patriots.

Seeking a fresh start after being released by Atlanta, Trufant signed with the Detroit Lions in 2020, where injuries limited him to nine games but he still notched 39 tackles and an interception.

He briefly joined the New Orleans Saints in 2021 before landing with the Las Vegas Raiders later that year, playing in eight games with 14 tackles and five passes defensed in a reserve role.

Across nine NFL seasons with four teams, Trufant retired with a career total of 366 combined tackles, 14 interceptions, six sacks, and seven fumble recoveries.

Accolades

Throughout his career, Trufant garnered recognition that highlighted his elite status among cornerbacks, starting in college where he earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors in 2012 and second-team All-America accolades from FoxSportsNext.com, capping a senior year that saw him lead Washington with four interceptions.

Transitioning to the pros, he was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team in 2013, a testament to his immediate impact as a first-round pick.

His pinnacle came in the NFL with back-to-back Pro Bowl selections in 2015 and 2016, where in the latter year he recorded 42 tackles, 11 passes defensed, one interception, and a defensive touchdown, earning praise from coaches for his mission-driven play.