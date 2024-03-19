fbpx
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Detectives Raid Mathe Wa Ngara Drug Den, Arrest Four and Recover 100 Kilos of Bhang 

    KahawaTungu ReporterBy No Comments2 Mins Read

    Detectives raided a yard linked to Mathe Wa Ngara that had been closed last year and later illegally reopened for drug trafficking business and seized 100 kilograms of bhang in Ngara, Nairobi.

    They also arrested four suspects over claims of drug trafficking.

    This follows complaints from residents that the Kariuwa den linked to a woman known as Mathe Wa Ngara was back in business. Police found the group preparing sachets of bhang for the market.

    The owner of the yard Nancy Kigunzu alias Mathee wa Ngara is in custody over claims of drug trafficking.

    Police had last year raided the same yard and arrested her workers. Kigunzu was later arrested as she sought to see a lawyer in the city.

    On Monday March 18, police who said had received complaints the yard is back in business raided there and made a recovery of 100 kilogrammes of bhang.

    They also arrested four suspected mules who were at the yard.

    Police said they also seized other apparatus used in preparing the narcotics for the market.

    Read: Mathe Wa Ngara Arrested In City Center Over Claims Of Drug Trafficking

    Locals said police knew the yard is in operation.

    Police said they had no such information and after they were alerted they moved to action to arrest the suspects and make the recoveries.

    Kigunzu and her co accused had been charged that on August 15 2023 along Lipa Dr road, Nairobi trafficked bhang valued at Sh18.3million.

    They faced another count of being in possession of monies, which is proceeds of crime.

    The court also ordered the Sh13.4 million that was recovered from the den in Ngara be deposited into the Assets and Recovery Agency’s (ARA) preservation account at the Kenya Commercial Bank.

    To the consumers and mules of the narcotics, Kigunzu is a humble and caring woman who always understands their challenges.

    Kariuwa A and B is an informal settlement occupying a road reserve along Kipande Road.

    According to police, the area offers the drug dealers a conducive operation base since she offers incentives to unemployed youth who provide security and act as watchers/informers in case of any police presence.

    The bhang handled there originates from associates based in Isebania, Busia, Moyale and Ethiopia where upon receipt, the dealers store, package and distribute to numerous other clients, at times the consignment is transported to other major towns like Machakos, Thika, Kiambu, Muranga and Mombasa.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Email: Editor@Kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

    Journalists Peter Opondo And Chris Khisa Among Eight Shortlisted For Position Of MD At KBC

    Detectives Raid Mathe Wa Ngara Drug Den, Arrest Four and Recover 100 Kilos of Bhang 

     
    Man Dies by Suicide After Failed Arson of his House in Kakamega

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X