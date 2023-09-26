Developer of Collapsed Mirema Building Was Wanted for Illegalities – City Hall

The developer of a nine-storey building that collapsed in Mirema, Roysambu Constituency was wanted for illegalities, Acting County Secretary Patrick Analo has said.

In a statement Tuesday, Analo said the developer who has since been identified as Joseph Wakiri had in the past resisted arrest attempts.

Wakiri who was arrested and arraigned in a Nairobi court has been released on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

He is, however, being detained at Nairobi West remand prison.

“We have established that the developer carried out the development contrary to Section 16 of the Building Code & Physical & Land Use Planning Act (2019),” he explained.

According to Analo, the site has since been secured and samples taken to the National Building Inspectorate (NBI) for testing.

Further, the county secretary said, there was no evidence of supervision from the architect Lawrence Maina Mwangi and engineer Anthony Macharia Gatune.

Earlier, the National Construction Authority (NCA) explained that the building collapsed due to “poor structural concrete”.

NCA Executive Director Maurice Aketch said the building damaged an adjacent building, a parked vehicle and infrastructure belonging to Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

He confirmed that the Sunday night incident did not lead to any fatalities.

“The project was registered with the National Construction Authority under registration number 53127915710189, and was intended to be a 12-storey residential building,” he said.

“This was after submission of the Nairobi City County approval and Environment Impact Assessment Licence from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).”

