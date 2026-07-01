Diageo Appoints John Musunga Africa MD Amid EABL Stake Sale Plans

British beverage giant Diageo has appointed John Musunga as its Managing Director for Africa, effective July 1, as the company advances plans to dispose of its controlling stake in East African Breweries Plc (EABL).

Musunga, who most recently served as Managing Director for Diageo’s South, West and Central Africa business, will oversee the company’s operations across the continent from Nairobi after relocating from London.

His appointment comes as Diageo pursues the sale of its 65 percent shareholding in EABL to Asahi Group Holdings in a transaction estimated to be worth about Sh300 billion.

Musunga joined Diageo in 2021 as Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), where he led the brewer’s recovery from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was later promoted to head Diageo’s South, West and Central Africa business, overseeing operations in more than 30 markets across the continent.

Before joining Diageo, Musunga held senior leadership positions at GSK, where he managed commercial operations across Africa, Europe and Asia and worked with international health organisations on public health programmes.

In his new role, Musunga will be responsible for driving Diageo’s growth strategy in Africa, strengthening customer relationships and expanding innovation across the company’s operations as it continues to reshape its presence on the continent.