DIG Masengeli Loses Bid to Block the Start of his Jail Term

Deputy Inspector General of Administration Police Gilbert Masengeli seems not to be lucky as his attempt to appear before Justice Lawrence Mugambi Thursday hit a snag.

He wanted to appear and apologize to the court.

Appearing virtually before presiding Judge on duty Justice Chacha Mwita, his lawyers Cecil Miller and Steve Ogola urged the Judge to arrange so that Masengeli can appear before Justice Mugambi between 2pm-3.30pm.

Justice Mwita said Mugambi’s diary is busy Thursday as he is in a three Judge bench in another matter.

Masengeli’s legal team pleaded with the court to allow their client to appear in court Thursday as the six-month jail sentence is supposed to take effect Friday September 20.

“We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today,” Masengeli said through Miller.

Judge Mwita however ordered the file be placed before Justice Mugambi tomorrow Friday so that he can order when and what times parties should appear.

This is when Masengeli who has been the acting Inspector General of police is supposed to start his six months jail term.

On their part, LSK and Nelson Havi who is among the petitioners’ lawyers were requesting for the matter to be mentioned next week.

Masengeli is in trouble over failure to appear in court to explain the whereabouts of three missing men.

The families of activist Bob Njagi and brothers Jamil and Aslay Longton, who went missing on August 19 are seeking answers from the government regarding the whereabouts of their loved ones.

It is a month since they went missing over anti government protests.