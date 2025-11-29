Digital Learning Finds a Footing in Gotu, Isiolo as Connectivity Expands

In the remote stretches of Isiolo County, the classroom experience at Gotu Primary School has been transformed by improved network connectivity, bringing digital learning within reach for both students and teachers.

The Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) in Kenya relies heavily on electronic learning tools, making access to reliable internet essential. For schools in isolated areas like Gotu, the absence of connectivity has long limited educational opportunities and widened disparities.

Teacher Vincent Maina, who joined Gotu Primary in 2015, recalls the challenges vividly. “Teaching here was tough. There was no network, and insecurity over scarce resources added to the difficulties. Since connectivity arrived, both our teaching and daily lives have improved tremendously,” he says.

Reaching the school involves traversing the rugged terrain of Shaba National Reserve, with sights of elephants, antelopes, and the winding Ewaso Nyiro River. While close to nature, this isolation previously meant being cut off from the digital world. Now, online resources, interactive lessons, and digital demonstrations have become part of the classroom experience, sparking curiosity and engagement among students.

Connectivity has also eased administrative burdens. Teachers previously had to travel nearly 100 kilometres to Isiolo town to complete the Teachers Service Commission’s TPAD evaluations. Today, these tasks can be completed on a phone, saving time, cost, and effort.

Moreover, improved communication and mobile money access have strengthened teachers’ connections with their families, fostering greater personal well-being and, in turn, enhancing the quality of education they provide.

The network expansion in Gotu is part of the Universal Service Fund (USF) initiative, a collaborative effort between the Communications Authority of Kenya and Safaricom aimed at connecting underserved areas. Robert Wanderi, a Safaricom systems engineer involved in the project, says, “I want children in northern Kenya to have the same opportunities as my own. Connectivity exposes them to the wider world and opens doors to new possibilities.”

As digital learning becomes increasingly central to Kenya’s education system, initiatives like the USF are ensuring that even remote communities like Gotu can participate fully, narrowing the digital divide and creating a foundation for equitable access to knowledge.