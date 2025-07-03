Diogo Jota Siblings: All About André Silva

Diogo José Teixeira da Silva, known professionally as Diogo Jota, was a Portuguese professional footballer born on December 4, 1996, in Massarelos, Porto, Portugal.

Renowned for his clinical finishing, explosive pace, and dribbling ability, Jota carved out a distinguished career as a forward or left winger in some of Europe’s top football leagues.

Tragically, his life was cut short on July 3, 2025, at the age of 28, in a car accident in Zamora, Spain, alongside his younger brother.

Jota’s journey from a small club in Gondomar to the Premier League showcased his talent and determination, making him a beloved figure in the football world.

Beyond the pitch, he was an avid gamer, ranked world No. 1 in FIFA 21’s Champions Leaderboard, and ran his own eSports team, Luna Galaxy.

Diogo had one sibling, his younger brother André Filipe Teixeira da Silva, born on April 28, 2000, in Gondomar, Portugal.

André was also a professional footballer, playing as an attacking midfielder for FC Penafiel in Portugal’s second division, Liga Portugal 2, at the time of his death.

Like Diogo, André began his football journey at Gondomar SC, later joining the youth ranks of FC Porto, Paços de Ferreira, Famalicão, and Boavista before signing with Penafiel in 2023, where he made 59 league appearances over two seasons.

The brothers shared a close bond, rooted in their shared love for football, often spending time together on and off the pitch, including vacations and training sessions.

Described as humble and dedicated, André was carving his own path in Portuguese football, though his career was less high-profile than Diogo’s.

Tragically, both brothers lost their lives in the same car accident on July 3, 2025, leaving behind a grieving family and football community.

Their parents, Joaquim and Isabel Silva, who nurtured their talents with unwavering support, now mourn the loss of both sons.

Career

Jota’s professional career began at Paços de Ferreira, where he joined the youth setup in 2013 after playing for Gondomar SC.

He made his senior debut in the 2014-15 season, scoring his first professional goals against Académica de Coimbra, becoming the youngest player to score for Paços in Portugal’s top tier.

In 2016, he signed a five-year contract with Atlético Madrid but was loaned to FC Porto for the 2016-17 season, where he scored nine goals in 37 matches.

In 2017, Jota joined Wolverhampton Wanderers on a season-long loan, scoring 17 goals to help secure promotion to the Premier League.

His move became permanent in 2018 for €14 million, and he went on to score 44 goals in 131 appearances for Wolves.

In 2020, Jota signed with Liverpool for a reported £41 million, where he became a key part of Jürgen Klopp’s squad, scoring 65 goals in 182 appearances.

His versatility, speed, and finishing made him a vital asset.

Internationally, Jota represented Portugal at various youth levels before earning 49 senior caps, scoring 14 goals and winning the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

Accolades

With Wolverhampton Wanderers, Jota won the EFL Championship in 2018, securing promotion to the Premier League.

At Liverpool, Jota’s contributions were instrumental in winning the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season, the FA Cup in 2022, and the League Cup in 2022 and 2024.

His individual brilliance earned him the Liverpool Player of the Month award in October and November 2020.

Internationally, Jota was part of Portugal’s squad that won the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025, with his final appearance coming as a substitute in the 2025 final against Spain.

Notably, he became the second Portuguese player after Cristiano Ronaldo to score a Premier League hat-trick, achieving this feat for Wolves against Leicester City in 2019.