Dionne Warwick Siblings: Get to Know Dee Dee Warwick and Mancel Warrick Jr.

Dionne Warwick is an American singer, actress, and television host who is one of the most successful female artists in the history of popular music.

She ranks among the 40 biggest U.S. hit makers between 1955 and 1999, with 56 of her singles making the Billboard Hot 100 between 1962 and 1998.

Warwick has won six Grammy Awards and been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Some of her most well-known songs include Walk On By, Alfie and Don’t Make Me Over. In 2019, she won the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Siblings

Dionne had two siblings.

Dee Dee Warwick, her sister, who also had a successful singing career and recorded the original version of You’re No Good.

Mancel Warrick Jr., her brother, who was killed in an accident in 1968 at age 21.

Warwick was very close with her sister Dee Dee, but their relationship became strained later in life.

In 2013, Dee Dee was accused of sexually molesting their cousin Whitney Houston when she was a child.

Dionne has said she will “never forgive” those who made these allegations against her sister.

Career

Warwick has had an illustrious and successful career as a singer, actress and television host.

Some of her most well-known songs include Walk On By, Alfie, Don’t Make Me Over and Do You Know the Way to San Jose?, the latter of which won her a Grammy in 1968.

In 1979, her album, Dionne, produced by Barry Manilow became her first platinum seller.

Warwick also won Grammys that year for Best Female R&B Vocal and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

In the 1980s, she hosted the TV show, Solid Gold, and had further hits like Deja Vu and I’ll Never Love This Way Again.

Warwick has continued to record and perform into the 21st century, releasing albums like Why We Sing and She’s Back.

In 2019, she received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Awards and accolades

Warwick has received numerous awards and accolades throughout her illustrious career.

She has won six Grammy Awards, including Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and Best Rhythm & Blues Recording for hits like Walk On By and I Say A Little Prayer.

Three of her songs – Walk On By, Alfie and Don’t Make Me Over – have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

She has received Lifetime Achievement Awards from ASCAP and the Rhythm & Blues Foundation.

Warwick won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female Singer in 1975 and the Entertainer of the Year Award at the 1982 NAACP Image Awards.

She was appointed a U.S. Ambassador of Health by President Ronald Reagan in 1987 and named a United Nations Global Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization in 2002.

Warwick has been inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame, the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Walk of Fame.

In 2019, she won the prestigious Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Personal life

Warwick has been married twice to actor and musician William Elliott. They first married in 1966, divorced in May 1967, but then remarried in August 1967 in Milan, Italy.

The couple had two sons together, David Elliott, who was born on January 18, 1969 and is a singer-songwriter, and Damon Elliott, who was born in 1973 and is a music producer who has worked with artists like Pink, Christina Aguilera and Destiny’s Child.

Warwick and Elliott separated in May 1975 and divorced that December.

Elliott passed away from cancer in 1983 at the age of 50.

Warwick has not remarried since their divorce.