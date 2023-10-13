Do Twitch Drops Work if Your Twitch Account is Muted?

Twitch Drops have become a popular way for viewers to earn in-game rewards by simply watching their favorite streamers. However, viewers often wonder if they can still receive Twitch Drops if they mute their Twitch accounts while watching. In this guide, we’ll explore do twitch drops work if muted.

Understanding Twitch Drops

Before diving into the question of muting, it’s essential to understand how Twitch Drops function. Twitch Drops are a promotional feature that allows game developers and Twitch streamers to reward viewers with in-game items, virtual currency, or other goodies for watching a specific game’s stream.

Do Twitch Drops Work When Muted?

The simple answer is yes, Twitch Drops can work when your Twitch account is muted. The key to receiving drops lies in being actively logged in, having linked your Twitch account to the game or event, and ensuring you meet any specific requirements set by the streamer or game developer.

Also Read: Can Twitch Streamers See Who Is Watching? Unraveling Viewer Privacy

Muting the Twitch stream doesn’t impact your eligibility for Twitch Drops as long as you remain logged in and connected to the stream. You can still enjoy the content without audio and reap the benefits of the Drops.

Important Considerations

Linked Accounts : To be eligible for Twitch Drops, make sure that you’ve properly linked your Twitch account to the game or event. Visit the official website or announcement for the game to ensure your accounts are linked correctly.

: To be eligible for Twitch Drops, make sure that you’ve properly linked your Twitch account to the game or event. Visit the official website or announcement for the game to ensure your accounts are linked correctly. Active Participation : Some Drops may require viewers to be actively participating in the chat or to be watching for a certain duration. Be aware of any specific requirements set by the streamer or game developer.

: Some Drops may require viewers to be actively participating in the chat or to be watching for a certain duration. Be aware of any specific requirements set by the streamer or game developer. Internet Connection: A stable internet connection is crucial. Ensure you don’t experience buffering or disconnect from the stream, as this can affect your eligibility.

Muted Streams and Rewards

If you prefer to mute a stream for various reasons, such as wanting to watch quietly or focusing on another task, you can still enjoy the rewards of Twitch Drops. Simply keep the stream running in the background while muted, and you’ll remain eligible for any potential Drops.

Twitch Drops are a fantastic way for viewers to engage with their favorite games and streamers while earning valuable in-game rewards. The good news is that muting the stream doesn’t disqualify you from receiving Drops. As long as your accounts are linked, and you meet any specific requirements, you can enjoy the content and collect rewards at the same time.

Remember to check the specific instructions provided by the game developer or streamer for the event you’re participating in, as requirements can vary. Enjoy your Twitch Drops, whether you’re watching with or without sound!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...