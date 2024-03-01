Pharrell Williams And Miley Cyrus Reunite For New Collaborative Track “Doctor (Work It Out)”

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus have joined forces once again, this time for their latest single “Doctor (Work It Out).”
Directed by Jacob Bixenman, the music video for the track is now available for viewing.
This collaboration marks a reunion for Williams and Cyrus, who previously worked together on the 2014 hit “Come Get It Bae.”
However, “Doctor (Work It Out)” actually dates back to 2012, as revealed by the musicians in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Williams shared insights into the track’s journey, stating: “We just knew it was early. You just never know. And there’s a moment where you feel like you feel the stickiness in something, but you may feel that the environment is not ready for it.”
Cyrus echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of timing in their decision to release the song now.
“We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it’s supposed to,” she said. “And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time.”
“And then sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then. And so this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the feeling, especially with the video, the joy, the dancing, the letting go, it’s what this song really always needed,” Cyrus added.
“Doctor (Work It Out)” marks Cyrus’s first new release since her significant wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she secured victories for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year with her single “Flowers,” the lead track from her album Endless Summer Vacation.
Doctor Miley Cyrus Lyrics
Well, I could be your doctor
And I could be your nurse
I think I see the problem
It’s only gon’ get worse
The medicine she gave you
Well, that will never work
I need to rock you baby
Before your body bursts
Let me work it out
Let me work it out, yeah
Let little mama it out, ooh, ooh
Wanna work it out, yeah, woo
You’re my lover
I give you everything
Somehow we turned off
We turned off lover’s lane
Let’s let bygones be bygones
Forget what she is sayin’
You’re my lover
That means you’re mine to claim
‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out, yeah
Baby if you want to
‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out
Besides, what she gon’ do?
Well, I could be your doctor
And I could be your nurse
I think I see the problem
It’s only gon’ get worse
The medicine she gave you
Well, that will never work
I need to rock you baby
Before your body bursts, hey
Let me work it out, hey, ooh
Let me work it out, yeah
Let little mama work it out, oh, ooh, ooh
Wanna work it out, mmm (wanna work it out)
You’re my lover
I say no to nothing
I got that covered
Honey, she didn’t ring
Let’s let bygones be bygones
I know that you have changed
You’re my lover
No reason to explain
‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out
Baby if you want to
‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out
Besides, what she gon’ do?
Well, I could be your doctor
And I could be your nurse
I think I see the problem
It’s only gon’ get worse
The medicine she gave you
Well, that will never work
I need to rock you baby
Before your body bursts, hey
Let me work it out, uh (let me work it out)
Let me work it out, yeah
Let little mama work it out, ooh
Wanna work it out (wanna work it out, yeah)
Are you on the fence?
Don’t waste my damn time
Are you on the fence?
Get on the right side (huh)
Are you on the fence?
Before I let it slide (oh)
Oh yes, the grass is greener
It gets greener all the time (ooh)
‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out
Baby if you want to (if you want to)
‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out (workin’ it out)
Besides, what she gon’ do?
I could be your doctor
And I could be your nurse (oh)
I think I see the problem
It’s only gon’ get worse
The medicine she gave you
Well, that will never work
I need to rock you baby
Before your body bursts
Let me work it out, ooh, ah (baby let me work it out)
Let me work it out, yeah, oh
Let little mama work it out (work it out, yeah)
Wanna work it out (wanna work it out)
