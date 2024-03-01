Pharrell Williams And Miley Cyrus Reunite For New Collaborative Track “Doctor (Work It Out)”

Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus have joined forces once again, this time for their latest single “Doctor (Work It Out).”

Directed by Jacob Bixenman, the music video for the track is now available for viewing.

This collaboration marks a reunion for Williams and Cyrus, who previously worked together on the 2014 hit “Come Get It Bae.”

However, “Doctor (Work It Out)” actually dates back to 2012, as revealed by the musicians in an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. Williams shared insights into the track’s journey, stating: “We just knew it was early. You just never know. And there’s a moment where you feel like you feel the stickiness in something, but you may feel that the environment is not ready for it.”

Cyrus echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of timing in their decision to release the song now.

“We just believe so much in timing and in everything happening when it’s supposed to,” she said. “And around the Grammys, Pharrell and I were talking about putting the song out, and it just felt like it was so serendipitous, and there were so many alignments and so many moments that made me know that now was the perfect time.”

“And then sometimes things in our past make more sense in our present than they ever did then. And so this song, I think the nature, the celebration, the feeling, especially with the video, the joy, the dancing, the letting go, it’s what this song really always needed,” Cyrus added.

“Doctor (Work It Out)” marks Cyrus’s first new release since her significant wins at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she secured victories for Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year with her single “Flowers,” the lead track from her album Endless Summer Vacation.

Doctor Miley Cyrus Lyrics

Well, I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse

The medicine she gave you

Well, that will never work

I need to rock you baby

Before your body bursts

Let me work it out

Let me work it out, yeah

Let little mama it out, ooh, ooh

Wanna work it out, yeah, woo

You’re my lover

I give you everything

Somehow we turned off

We turned off lover’s lane

Let’s let bygones be bygones

Forget what she is sayin’

You’re my lover

That means you’re mine to claim

‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out, yeah

Baby if you want to

‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out

Besides, what she gon’ do?

Well, I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse

The medicine she gave you

Well, that will never work

I need to rock you baby

Before your body bursts, hey

Let me work it out, hey, ooh

Let me work it out, yeah

Let little mama work it out, oh, ooh, ooh

Wanna work it out, mmm (wanna work it out)

You’re my lover

I say no to nothing

I got that covered

Honey, she didn’t ring

Let’s let bygones be bygones

I know that you have changed

You’re my lover

No reason to explain

‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out

Baby if you want to

‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out

Besides, what she gon’ do?

Well, I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse

The medicine she gave you

Well, that will never work

I need to rock you baby

Before your body bursts, hey

Let me work it out, uh (let me work it out)

Let me work it out, yeah

Let little mama work it out, ooh

Wanna work it out (wanna work it out, yeah)

Are you on the fence?

Don’t waste my damn time

Are you on the fence?

Get on the right side (huh)

Are you on the fence?

Before I let it slide (oh)

Oh yes, the grass is greener

It gets greener all the time (ooh)

‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out

Baby if you want to (if you want to)

‘Cause I feel like workin’ it out (workin’ it out)

Besides, what she gon’ do?

I could be your doctor

And I could be your nurse (oh)

I think I see the problem

It’s only gon’ get worse

The medicine she gave you

Well, that will never work

I need to rock you baby

Before your body bursts

Let me work it out, ooh, ah (baby let me work it out)

Let me work it out, yeah, oh

Let little mama work it out (work it out, yeah)

Wanna work it out (wanna work it out)