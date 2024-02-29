Embarambamba And Getumbe Ordered To Pull Down Songs Over Violation Of Regulations

The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) has issued a directive for gospel artists Chris Embarambamba and William Getumbe to remove their latest songs from all media platforms due to violations of the Films and Stage Plays Act.

Acting CEO of KFCB, Nelly Muluka, stated that the songs titled ‘Niko Uchi’ and ‘Yesu Ninyandue’ by Embarambamba and Getumbe respectively, have been found to contravene the law and pose a threat to the safety of children and the general public.

Muluka emphasized that the circulation of these songs on social media has prompted public outcry.

Muluka highlighted specific concerns regarding the content of the songs, noting that ‘Niko Uchi’ purportedly labeled as gospel, contains elements of ridicule towards the Christian religion, nudity, and vulgarity.

“The song titled ‘Niko Uchi’, which is purported gospel, invites ridicule to the Christian religion, contains nudity and vulgarity,” Muluka said. “It has further been noted that some of the artist’s dancing styles are violent and others present imitable behaviour, which if copied by children/minors, can be dangerous and disastrous,” she added.

Letters have been sent to Embarambamba and Getumbe instructing them to remove the content, with Muluka warning of legal consequences in accordance with the Films and Stage Plays Act if they fail to comply.

Additionally, platform operators have been contacted to take down the inappropriate content.

The KFCB vows to continue monitoring and flagging inappropriate content, collaborating with government agencies and platform operators for appropriate action.

Muluka urged the public to remain vigilant and report any inappropriate online content, cautioning against the misuse of freedom of expression.

Muluka urged content creators to prioritize the creation of content that upholds the country’s culture, moral values, and national aspirations, while ensuring minors are not exposed to harmful material.