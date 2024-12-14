Doctors’ Strike Set For Midnight December 22, Declares KMPDU

Kenya’s healthcare system is on the brink of disruption as doctors prepare for a nationwide strike set to begin at midnight on December 22, 2024.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists, and Dentists Union (KMPDU) announced the industrial action, citing frustration over the government’s failure to address long-standing grievances and honour previous agreements.

In a statement shared on Saturday, December 14, 2024, KMPDU expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s inaction, warning of severe consequences if their demands remain unmet.

“Court orders ignored. Agreements violated. Respect lost. STRIKE begins at midnight, Dec 22, 2024. No more empty talks. No more broken promises. We demand action now!” KMPDU declared.

The planned strike stems from unfulfilled commitments made by the government under a 2017 labour agreement, which had promised better pay, improved working conditions, and increased recruitment of healthcare professionals.

Earlier this year, doctors went on strike on March 14, 2024, to demand the implementation of these reforms.

That strike lasted for 56 days and ended after the government signed a Return to Work Formula (RTWF) on May 8, 2024.

In the agreement, the government pledged to resolve salary arrears, address understaffing, and enhance the welfare of medical practitioners within 60 days.

However, KMPDU has accused the government of failing to uphold its end of the bargain. The union has highlighted systemic challenges, including chronic understaffing, with interns accounting for 27 percent of the workforce in public hospitals.

Doctors have also raised concerns about the lack of comprehensive health insurance for themselves and their dependents, as well as the persistent underfunding of the health sector.

The situation escalated on November 30, 2024, when KMPDU convened a Special Delegates Conference attended by over 600 doctors.

During the meeting, participants ratified the decision to proceed with industrial action and mandated the issuance of a 21-day strike notice on December 2, 2024. This marked the beginning of the countdown to the nationwide strike.

Among the key issues driving the planned strike are the government’s failure to implement the Return to Work Formula signed in May 2024, the delayed release of Collective Bargaining Agreement arrears, and the inadequate remuneration and employment of medical interns.

The union has also expressed growing concern over the mental health crisis among doctors, which it attributes to poor working conditions and prolonged neglect of their welfare.