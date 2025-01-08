Dolphins GM says Tyreek Hill did not request trade

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has not directly requested a trade.

Both Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel met with Hill on Monday, one day after the wideout hinted that he was ready to leave Miami.

“There’s a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career,” Hill told reporters Sunday. “I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family, whether that’s here or wherever the case may be.

.”.. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career. I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Grier said Hill did not retract those comments. “But he never asked for a trade with me,” Grier told reporters at Tuesday’s end-of-season press conference.

“They were (productive) conversations,” Grier said. “I will keep those between us. The one thing I would say is, in a frustrating season, he was very emotional in a game where we had a chance, coming back from 2-6. All of that with him playing through his (wrist) injury just kind of bubbled to a point.”

Hill caught two passes for 20 yards in Sunday’s season-ending loss to the New York Jets before taking himself out of the game in the fourth quarter.

McDaniel said he met with Hill to “clear the air” and told him that kind of behavior was unacceptable.

“I was very direct with him. He was very honest, and it was great terms that we were discussing,” McDaniel said.

“We discussed multiple things, including without wavering, that it’s not acceptable to leave a game and won’t be tolerated in the future, and he embraced accountability. I wouldn’t say there’s necessarily anything to fix, but we had to clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation.”

Hill, who will turn 31 in March, caught 81 passes for 959 yards in 17 games this season — marking his lowest production in a full season since his rookie year with Kansas City in 2016. The drop came following a pair of 1,700-yard seasons to begin his tenure in Miami and with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa limited to 11 games due to concussion and hip injuries.

Before the 2024 season, Hill signed a three-year, $90 million extension through the 2026 season that included a $7 million signing bonus and $59 million in guaranteed money. The eight-time Pro Bowl selection is due to count $28.7 million against the 2025 cap and $51.9 million in the final year of the deal in 2026.