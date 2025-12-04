Dominique Wilkins Siblings: Get to Know Gerald Wilkins

Jacques Dominique Wilkins, born on January 12, 1960, in Paris, France, emerged as one of the most electrifying figures in basketball history.

The son of U.S. Air Force sergeant John Wilkins and Gertrude Baker, he was raised in a military family that relocated frequently across the United States and abroad before settling in Washington, North Carolina.

Wilkins earned the enduring nickname “The Human Highlight Film” for his breathtaking aerial acrobatics and thunderous dunks that captivated audiences throughout his career.

Beyond the court, Wilkins has remained deeply connected to basketball as the Atlanta Hawks’ vice president of basketball operations since 2004, while also serving as a philanthropist and ambassador for causes like diabetes awareness.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Dominique grew up in a large family of eight siblings, four brothers and four sisters.

While details on most of his siblings remain private, one brother stands out prominently in basketball lore, Gerald Wilkins, born on September 11, 1963, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Six years younger than Dominique, Gerald carved out his own successful NBA path as a 6-foot-6 shooting guard and small forward, playing 13 seasons primarily with the New York Knicks, where he was a key scorer alongside Patrick Ewing in the late 1980s.

Known for his tenacious defense and sharp trash-talking, skills he even unleashed against his older brother during matchups, Gerald averaged 11.3 points per game over his career and later played for teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic.

Other siblings include Patricia Dangerfield, Cheryl Wilkins, and Robert Wilkins, though details on the full family remain private.

Career

Wilkins’ basketball odyssey began in earnest at Washington High School in North Carolina, where he led the team to back-to-back Class 3-A state championships in 1978 and 1979, earning MVP honors both years with performances that included 48 points, 27 rebounds, nine dunks, and eight blocks in a single game.

At the University of Georgia from 1979 to 1982, he dazzled as a Bulldog, averaging 21.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game over three seasons and securing Southeastern Conference Player of the Year in 1981.

Also Read: Markieff Morris Siblings: A Look at the NBA Icon’s Family Tree

Selected third overall in the 1982 NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz and immediately traded to the Atlanta Hawks, Wilkins exploded onto the professional scene, earning All-Rookie First Team honors in 1983 with 17.5 points per game as a rookie.

His Hawks tenure from 1982 to 1994 defined an era of high-octane offense, as he led Atlanta to eight playoff appearances and four straight 50-win seasons from 1985-86 to 1988-89.

Wilkins peaked as a scorer, averaging a league-high 30.3 points in 1985-86 and finishing second to Michael Jordan multiple times, including 29.0 points in 1986-87.

Iconic rivalries, like his epic 1988 playoff duels with Larry Bird, where the two traded 40-plus-point outbursts.

Traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in 1994 amid franchise frustrations, he averaged 17.8 points before a midseason move to the Boston Celtics, where he contributed 17.8 points and scored the final basket at the old Boston Garden.

Seeking new challenges, Wilkins ventured overseas in 1995, signing a then-record $7 million deal with Greece’s Panathinaikos, winning the FIBA European League and Greek Cup while averaging 28 points per game.

Returning to the NBA in 1996-97 with the San Antonio Spurs, he led the team in scoring at age 37 with 18.2 points per game.

His final season came in 1998-99 with the Orlando Magic alongside Gerald, where he played sparingly before retiring at 39.

Over 1,074 games, Wilkins amassed 26,668 points at 24.8 per game, 7,169 rebounds, and 2,677 assists, retiring as the Hawks’ all-time leader in points (23,292), games (882), and minutes (32,545).

Accolades

Wilkins was selected to nine consecutive NBA All-Star Games from 1986 to 1994, showcasing his star power in front of millions.

His seven All-NBA selections included one First Team nod in 1986, four Second Team honors (1987, 1988, 1991, 1993), and two Third Team berths (1989, 1994), recognizing his consistent excellence.

As the 1986 NBA scoring champion, he outdueled the era’s elite, and his dunking artistry claimed two Slam Dunk Contest titles in 1985 and 1990, with runner-up finishes in 1988 and 1994.

Wilkins joined the NBA 75th Anniversary Team in 2021, affirming his place among the league’s immortals.

Post-career, he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 2004, the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame in 2005, and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Hawks retired his No. 21 jersey in 2001, and his statue unveiling in 2015 symbolized Atlanta’s eternal gratitude for a career that blended highlight-reel magic w

ith franchise-defining grit.