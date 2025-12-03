Markieff Morris Siblings: A Look at the NBA Icon’s Family Tree

Markieff Morris is an American professional basketball player known for his versatility as a power forward in the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Born on September 2, 1989, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he stands at 6 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 245 pounds, bringing a blend of scoring, rebounding, and defensive tenacity to the court.

Morris earned his nickname “Keef” from his late grandmother Shirley and has long been a dedicated fan of the Dallas Cowboys, contrasting with his twin brother’s allegiance to the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Raised in the tough North Philadelphia neighborhood by his single mother, Thomasine “Angel” Morris, he navigated a challenging upbringing that instilled resilience and a strong sense of family loyalty.

Markieff’s identical twin brother, Marcus Morris Sr., born just seven minutes later on the same day, has been his lifelong counterpart and fellow NBA star.

The twins attended Prep Charter High School in Philadelphia, where they led their team to back-to-back state championships, and later starred together at the University of Kansas before entering the NBA draft as a package deal in 2011.

Beyond Marcus, Markieff’s other siblings include Donte Morris, Blake Morris, and David Morris, all of whom pursued basketball at various levels but remained out of the professional spotlight compared to the twins.

Donte, Blake, and David played competitively in their youth, contributing to the family’s hoop-centric culture, though they have largely stayed private figures.

Career

Morris’s NBA journey began with promise when he was selected 13th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2011 draft, just one pick ahead of his twin Marcus to the Houston Rockets.

After a solid rookie season as a bench contributor, Morris emerged as a key rotation player for the Suns, averaging double-digit points and showcasing his mid-range scoring and rebounding prowess.

His breakout came in the 2013-14 season, where he posted career highs of 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds per game in just 23 minutes off the bench, earning consideration for both the Most Improved Player and Sixth Man of the Year awards.

A contract extension followed, but off-court issues, including a high-profile assault case in 2015 that also involved Marcus, strained his relationship with the Suns, leading to a trade to the Washington Wizards in 2016.

In Washington, Morris refined his three-point shooting and defensive versatility, helping the team to multiple playoff appearances before moving to the Detroit Pistons in 2019.

That summer, he signed with the New York Knicks but was soon traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played a crucial bench role during their 2020 championship run in the NBA bubble.

Subsequent stops included the Miami Heat, where he provided veteran leadership, a return to the Mavericks in 2022 alongside Luka Dončić, and brief reunions with the Clippers and 76ers.

By the 2024-25 season, Morris split time between the Mavericks and Lakers, appearing in 15 games with modest averages of 3.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 11 minutes per contest, solidifying his legacy as a journeyman forward with over 790 career games under his belt and career averages of 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists.

Accolades

Throughout his NBA tenure, Morris’ crowning achievement remains the 2020 NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, where he provided essential depth during their bubble triumph, logging key minutes in the playoffs alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Earlier in his career, Morris earned Second-Team All-Big 12 Conference honors as a junior at Kansas in 2011, leading the league with 10.0 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while guiding the Jayhawks to a strong season.

That same year, he was recognized as a Fifth-Team All-American by Fox Sports, underscoring his status as one of the top power forwards in college basketball.

While individual NBA awards like All-Star selections eluded him, Morris’s consistent production, particularly his 2013-14 campaign as a Sixth Man candidate.