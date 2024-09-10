Donald Faison’s Net Worth

Donald Faison, an American actor, comedian, and voice actor, has built an impressive career with a net worth of $12 million. Faison is best known for his starring role as Dr. Chris Turk on the hit comedy series Scrubs, which aired from 2001 to 2010. Beyond his television success, Faison has appeared in various films and is a talented voice actor, contributing to numerous animated projects. In 2020, he collaborated with his Scrubs co-star Zach Braff to create the popular podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends.

Early Life

Born Donald Adeosun Faison on June 22, 1974, in Harlem, New York City, Faison was immersed in the entertainment world from a young age. His mother was a talent agent, and his brother, Olamaide Faison, went on to pursue a successful music career. Donald’s middle name, “Adeosun,” meaning “crown of the river of life” in Yoruba, reflects his Nigerian heritage.

Faison grew up in Harlem, becoming involved in the National Black Theater. He attended the Professional Children’s School in Manhattan, where he studied alongside future stars like Dash Mihok. This early exposure to the arts laid the foundation for his acting career.

Donald Faison Career

Faison’s first significant role came in 1995 when he starred in the teen comedy Clueless, a role that made him a household name. He reprised his character in the Clueless TV series from 1996 to 1999. Throughout the late 1990s, Faison appeared in films such as Remember the Titans, Can’t Hardly Wait, and Trippin’. He also made guest appearances on TV shows like Sabrina, the Teenage Witch and Sister, Sister.

In 2001, Faison landed his most iconic role as Dr. Chris Turk in Scrubs. His performance earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his place in Hollywood. During his time on Scrubs, he received multiple award nominations and became one of the most recognizable faces on television.

Further Success in Film and TV

While working on Scrubs, Faison appeared in films such as Big Fat Liar, Uptown Girls, King’s Ransom, and Something New. He also continued his voice acting career with notable roles in animated series like Robot Chicken, Kim Possible, The Boondocks, and American Dad!.

After Scrubs, Faison took on roles in films such as Kick-Ass 2 and appeared in the sci-fi thriller Skyline. He joined the cast of Star Wars Resistance as the character Hype Fazon, a nod to his work in Robot Chicken, where he played a “Black Stormtrooper.” Faison also honed his skills in stop-motion animation, creating his own stop-motion videos on YouTube.

Faison continued to expand his acting career with roles in shows like The Exes and SuperMansion. In 2020, he launched the podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach Braff, offering fans behind-the-scenes insights from their time on Scrubs. The podcast became a hit, especially during the pandemic, offering comfort to listeners worldwide.

Donald Faison Salary

During the final season of Scrubs, Faison reportedly earned over $1 million, with a per-episode salary of about $75,000. This information came to light during a lawsuit filed by a talent agency over unpaid commissions, which was resolved without controversy. The court documents revealed Faison’s impressive earnings, further showcasing his financial success from his television career.

Personal Life

Faison has been married twice. His first marriage was to Lisa Askey in 2001, but they divorced in 2005. He later married CaCee Cobb, Jessica Simpson’s former personal assistant, in 2012. Between his two marriages and previous relationships, Faison has six children, including twins born in 1999 and two children with Cobb.

Real Estate

Faison has made several significant real estate investments. In 2015, he sold his Hollywood Hills home for $1.8 million, a Mediterranean-style property spanning 4,700 square feet. In 2023, he purchased a mansion in Tarzana, Los Angeles, for $3.2 million. The property boasts a resort-style pool, a detached spa, and a sports court, reflecting Faison’s affluent lifestyle.

