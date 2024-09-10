Close Menu
    ENTERTAINMENT

    Donald Glover Postpones Final North American Tour Dates Due To Health Concerns

    Andrew Walyaula
    Donald Glover has announced that he is postponing the remaining North American dates of his final tour as Childish Gambino due to health issues.

    The announcement came on Monday through a statement posted on his X page.

    “Unfortunately I have to postpone the rest of the North American tour to focus on my physical health for a few weeks. Thanks for the privacy. Thanks for the support. Thanks for the love,” Glover shared.

    He advised ticket holders to keep their tickets, as they will be valid for the rescheduled dates, which have not yet been set.

    The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to end on October 3 in Chicago before moving to Europe in November.

    Glover had previously postponed a concert in Houston on Sunday due to illness and had rescheduled an August show because of “production issues.”

    In June, Glover revealed in an interview with the New York Times that he plans to retire his Childish Gambino persona, saying it was “not fulfilling.” His fifth and final album under the name, Bando Stone & the New World, was released in July.

     

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

